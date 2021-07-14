Men’s fashion is rediscovering its feminine side with brands like SMR Days

Shapiro, May, and Rajani co-founded SMR Days in response to men’s clothing that felt stuffy and formal on the one hand and a little too heavy Medusa on the other. The label hails from Britain but has a resort attitude, which makes sense: Shapiro, May and Rajani all grew up in warm climates (New Orleans, South Africa and India respectively) and all three wanted to fill a void in the menswear market for beautiful menswear that did not look like what was already on offer.

We thought there was a real opportunity to satisfy the male client who now lives a different lifestyle, he is more flexible, he needs something comfortable, he is not chained to a desk, explains May. , a former style director for Mr Porter.

It was something the trio had thought about before, but the workplace changes brought on by the pandemic have accelerated the trend.

That idea of ​​wearing a suit to work was fading anyway, Shapiro says. This allowed us to broaden our way of describing the brand. Her summer clothes for everyday life.

From left to right, Gautam Rajani, Adam Shapiro and Dan May of SMR Days. The new label is designed to fill a gap in the menswear market for beautiful male clothing, unlike what is already on offer.

It’s affordable, everything is under 500 ($ 920), and each piece is available in sizes XS through XXXL. It’s for everyone, says Rajani. We don’t think about age, size or profession. It’s for all men. (And, the founders add, a few women too. Yes, we have clients, Shapiro says. But we want to serve that male niche first.)

It is this very idea of ​​expansion that fuels the brand. The idea of ​​resort wear itself needs to be broadened to include men, they say. When you come to resorts, you know, the Maldives, Miami, Ibiza, you usually see a bunch of women’s boutiques, says Rajani, Australian brand Zimmermann. But there is nothing for men, really. And this is probably the time when men really want to shop! So we wanted to pave this way.

Using traditional Indian craft techniques such as block printing and embroidery, SMR Days seeks to elevate men’s wardrobes. This tie-dye print is similar to the Japanese technique of shibori.

Currently, the brand is available at the Amangiri Resort in Utah and select stores in the Maldives.

All three have impressive pedigrees: Shapiro is a communications specialist who worked internally at Burberry and now runs a PR firm that consults for The Row and cult favorite Khaite; May has worked in writing for Cond Nast publications; and Rajani worked on brand development for Diane von Furstenberg and Tomas Maier. They met on the fashion week circuit about ten years ago and have long dreamed of launching their own label.

There’s a much more personal feeling for something you’ve built on your own, says Shapiro. And it’s a lot more fun. We are friends who work together. There is no better feeling than wearing something that you have created, something that you love.

The collection, launched last year, is a high casual range of separate pieces in an array of colors and materials. There is a nehru collar cotton tunic in salmon that reaches mid-thigh, tie-dye shirts reminiscent of Japanese shibori, and silk pajama-style shirts using a traditional Indian printing technique called ajrak. His men’s clothes, but not as we know them.

An SMR Days shirt with zigzag prints on silk.

There are zigzag prints on silk, hand-sewn checkerboard patterns for the board shorts, and vests embroidered with kantha Indian circles.

Part of the process that is so fun for us is learning about techniques and craftsmen, Rajani explains of Indian craft techniques used. And part of that fun is introducing men to techniques they don’t normally see in their clothes: embroidery, block printing, silk dyeing.

The co-founders are eager, like most young brands today, to work with recycled materials and ethically sourced natural fabrics. It should be obvious, Shapiro says. For everyone.

Men’s clothing, but not as we know it.

As for the future of menswear, gelato shades and everything in between, the founders are adamant they will be at the center of this new movement.

We’ve barely scratched the surface [of what we want to do], says Rajani. Due to COVID, we have not shown the collection in person. We want to show on the track. We want to be in these resort clothing boutiques. It’s an organic place for our brand. But there is so much more we can do.

SMR Days takes its second collection on the road with a series of pop-ups in London, the Hamptons, Ibiza and Mykonos. We want to bring the brand to the customer, says May.

And that client, they say, can be anyone. We always say it’s for 18 to 80 year olds, Shapiro says. Everyone should be able to see them there. On our social networks we show men like Harry Belafonte, pictures of The talented Mr. Ripley, Jeff Goldblum. It’s not necessarily who it is, or how trendy they are right now, it’s their personal style and flair.