Chanel Fashion Manifesto Show Comes To Australia For NGV’s Summer Blockbuster | Chanel

Most Australians are probably familiar with Gabrielle Coco Chanel, or at least the luxury fashion empire that bears her name. But the National Gallery of Victorias’ major summer exhibition for 2021, Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto, aims to challenge that familiarity.
That’s exactly what the show did last year when it debuted at the Palais Galliera in Paris. Fashion Manifesto was the first pandemic-era exhibit for the venerable Fashion Museum, which had reopened after extensive renovations. It was also the first large-scale retrospective of Chanel’s work in the city she primarily inhabited.
The Melbourne iteration, which opened on December 5, will be the first of the exhibitions outside of Paris and also marks the first time the designer has received the museum treatment in Australia.
All these firsts, based on such a well-known name, have made setting up the exhibition a major challenge for Miren Arzalluz, director of the Palais Galliera and co-curator of the exhibitions. It’s a challenge because it’s doing a retrospective on a legend, she says. We didn’t want to do just a spectacular.
Making a confection of pearls, pink tweed and white camellias would have done a disservice to a designer whose essential qualities were rigor, subtlety and practicality not just beauty.
Instead, the exhibit is all about truly respecting the universe, vision, and design in the broadest sense.
It will showcase hundreds of clothing, jewelry and items spanning Chanel’s work in the 1920s and 30s, her re-emergence in the 1950s until her death in 1971.
Pieces include a jersey dress made in 1916 (a time when comfortable, forgiving fabric was only used for underwear), romantic 1930s evening gowns, and many of the black suits and dresses for which she is. the best known.
What the exhibition does not address, says Arzalluz, is the life story of Coco Chanel.
That’s what everyone knows, I mean, there are over 100 biographies, she says.
The only biographical detail included of a fact too sensitive not to be mentioned is the arrest of Chanel in 1944 after the liberation of Paris and her interrogation as a Nazi collaborator.
Chanel’s history with the Nazi Party may surprise many visitors to Australian museums, but Arzalluz says: In Paris we have only been talking about war and occupation for six years. As a public museum, we believed that we could not ignore this fact. But that was the only exception.
