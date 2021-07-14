The Jingle Dress Project Brings Its Healing Message to Haystack Rock

A group of Native American women from Utah spent the past year promoting healing across the United States by dancing in what is known as a fringed dress. The garment makes a distinctive rustling cascade when in motion – reminiscent of another crisis, the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. KLCC recently met the interpreters of the Fringed dress project, while they were visiting the Pacific Northwest.

In a parking lot teeming with tourists Canon Beach, Oregon, sisters Erin and Dion Tapahe and their friend, Sunni Begay, helped each other don long dresses adorned with beads, fur, and hundreds of metal cones called jingles.

The process has not always gone smoothly.

Hahahah! cried Begay, as Tapahe adjusted the sleeves to her dress, pushing her under the arms, Oh, you tickle me!

It was a light moment for an event with dark beginnings. Erin Tapahe told KLCC that the fringed dress originated in Minnesota over a century ago.

A Ojibwe father, his daughter was sick with the Spanish flu, she said. And he dreamed of a way to heal her. And he dreamed of the fringed dress. And when he woke up, he told his wife.

And his wife made four fringed dresses, and four of the women in the community was dancing, and they were dancing all night. And in the morning her sick daughter was healed.

The founder and photographer of Jingle Dress Projects is Eugene Tapahe. Like everyone else in the group, hes Navajo, or as they are called, Din. COVID-19 ravaged the tribe last year, claiming one of her aunts in Arizona. Depressed, angry and fearful for the future, Tapahe said he had a dream, where he was in a meadow covered with bison at yellowstone national park at sunset.

And as I looked at the grass, I saw several dancers in fringed dresses stepping into the grass, he recalls. And it seemed like they were dancing with the buffalo, and it was all united.

“And it was beautiful, and I felt like peace was sweeping over me. In my dream, I could feel that I was healing. As if I was healing from the pain that I was feeling.

Tapahe says that when he woke up he gathered his wife and daughters together to tell them about his dream.

And we all cried. We all cried because it felt so real and so necessary. And then I told them, I said, you know what would be wonderful is if we could make that reality.

Over the next 13 months, Tapahe, his daughters Erin and Dion, and family friends JoAnni and Sunni Begay traveled over 30,000 miles across the United States, visiting places like New York City. Central park and Devil’s Tower.

This weekend, dancers from the Jingle Dress Project visited the famous Cannon Beach landmark, Haystack rock. Sunni Begay and Dion Tapahe said people often ask them to pray for their friends and relatives while they dance.

Prayed and thought of someone who might be in need of good prayers and the present moment, or a family going through a tough time, or just a friend in need of a lift, Begay said.

So it’s really cool to be able to have a special connection with these people, to know that they were doing something specifically for different people, and for different causes other than our own, added Dion Tapahe.

During their appearances, the dancers also speak of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIWG), land reclamation and promotion of social and racial harmony.

They travel, recognize homelands, use their voices to raise awareness and recognize, said Ashley Miller, who came down from Olympia to see the Jingle Dress Project in this coastal Oregon town. It’s nice to see this generation of young people and dancers, that’s why I came.

The other fans are Mary Beth Cornwell and Susan Fofana-Dura, both from Woodburn, Oregon.

Our country is in a time of so much turmoil, with COVID and the elections, Cornwell said. It just brings a little peace and unity, and allows everyone to come together, heal and become a big family again.

Feel it, not just see it, but feel it, Fofana-Dura said, choking. And keep it in my heart, and pass it on to my granddaughter, and anyway

You choke on just talking about it, I observed.

Yes, yes I do, laughed Fofana-Dura.

The Jingle Dress project is supported by donations and sale of commemorative scarves and t-shirts. Their next announced stop is in Seattle on July 17. Eugene Tapahe said they have also been invited to Hawaii and Australia.

I asked him if all of this had helped him heal since his aunt died.

I have cured of these problems, said Tapahe after a few moments. I got over it because of my daughters and because of the dancing girls. And because we feel that we have become a great source of hope for many people. And I think it helped the girls realize that as Indigenous people we can make a change.

Tapahe adds that as COVID-19 recedes across the United States, other issues – like the discovery of children’s graves in residential schools– give them reasons to promote more healing for Aboriginals.

