Southern Style: 2020 RHS Graduate Starts Menswear Business – Franklin County Times

For many new students, the transition from high school to pseudo-adulthood proves to be a difficult time in life. Between making new friends, enjoying new levels of independence, handling a full load of lessons, and boosting basic skills like doing laundry and shopping, most 18-19 year olds find their plates to be full. .

Then there is Sydney Medley.

2020 graduate Russellville High School has completed her first semester at the University of North Alabama, celebrated her 19th birthday, and launched her own menswear store within a month in December 2020.

Born and raised in Russellville, Cassie and Jamie Medley’s daughter said she once thought she might be a nurse or a teacher. With her mother’s role as the director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, however, she had many opportunities to work with local small business owners and fell in love with the local business community, including particularly of interacting with people, being able to help them find something they need and provide customer service.

A conversation with Chase Sparks at Russellville Florist prompted Medley to take his own leap and join the Russellville business community with Kyle and Company Menswear, a men’s clothing store named after his brother, Nathan Kyle. With the support of his parents, Medley formalized his new business on December 27, 2020.

It is growing little by little every day, Medley said. I loved every second of it.

Although at present his business is conducted solely online and based out of his Russellville home. My house looks like a store front threw up a bit, to be honest Medley said she hopes to one day reach out to downtown business owners with Russellville Mortar Store. Founding the company in his hometown is obvious. I love Russellville. I know they will rally behind me, Medley said.

The UNA Marketing Major / Sales Minor said she had focused on providing clothing for the Southern Gentleman, as well as supporting other small local businesses across the country. Kyle and Company offers four Burlebo brands, based in Texas; Southern Fried Cotton, based in North Carolina; Live Oak Brand, based in Maryland; and Smathers and Branson, also based in Maryland. T-shirts have been the bulk of its merchandise so far, but the store also offers dress shirts, shorts, caps and other items, and Medley said she intends to continue to expand.

It’s something she’s dreamed of for a while now, Mum Cassie explained. Hopefully by the time she finishes college and graduates, she can already have it established and be ready to work. She said she was proud to see her daughter take the initiative at such a young age to embrace the local business community and follow her passion. It gives you hope for the future, that others will step in and do the same. I love new businesses that come in and are part of the chamber.

The 6-month-old business has already received support from the community, as young Medley has leaned on people like Sparks. He was the one who pushed me to start a business. He was like, go ahead. I wish I had done it at your age, and Yaneli Bahena, co-owner of The Ville Nutrition and a 2020 graduate. Her parents have also been her continuing encouragement section.

I relied on my mom a lot, and it was great for us to be able to do things together, Medley said. She saw the need like me.

Medley said that while she knows many new businesses fail, she is determined not to be one of them.

I just won’t give up. I won’t be the one to close after a year, Medley said. I learned a lot about how I just have to ride it.