BDS Board Members Approve New Dress Code For Upcoming School Year





BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG / WECP) – Some would say there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the proposed new dress code for Bay District schools for the upcoming school year. Well, we ended up definitely approving what we initially voted on 30 days ago, President Steve Moss said. On Tuesday, the council voted four to one to approve the new dress code. But not everyone was happy with the result. We don’t need to give up any more of our rights and have a school board, principal or whatever tell us what to wear to a public school, said parent Chris Burnham. New dress code policy doesn’t include ripped jeans, no graphic tees, no v-neck tees, and no slides or slippers, which some believe is targeting women. With the specs of necklines we can wear, which is ridiculous, said Arnold High School student Emma Lassiter. But teachers in classrooms said the policy was necessary. It’s a puzzle for teachers, said one teacher. Moss wants parents to understand that the council did not develop the policy. It was designed by 12 directors from across the district who they say see firsthand what should be changed. They got together and said that was what made sense for schools in the Bay District, Moss said. But they’re like the principals who all talked about it but didn’t ask a single student, Lassiter said. Moss said the problem is that some parents are not taking an active role in what their students wear to school. Ultimately, it’s not the students, it’s the parents who are responsible for monitoring what their students are wearing when they walk through the door, Moss said. I think as adults and as parents we know what, within reason, what’s appropriate and what isn’t, Burnham said. That students, parents and staff love the new policy is an outcome the board members hope will be the best. Moss said he believes the new policy is a good compromise from what it was before Hurricane Michael when children were required to wear belts, tucked-in shirts and single-colored shirts. Something he said was inappropriate this time around. Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

