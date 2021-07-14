NBA Cloth Talk: Discussing Team USA Uniforms, Sneakers & More For Tokyo Olympics | NBA.com Canada

Gilbert McGregor (@ GMcGregor21): It took another year of waiting, but the Summer Olympics are upon us.

Good things are often worth the wait, right?

That being said, the US Senior Men’s National Team is set to compete for their fourth straight gold, while the Senior Women’s team is looking to make seven (!) In a row.

Of course, Nike made sure these teams won the ultimate style prize, outfitting Team USA with new looks for the Olympics.

Originally unveiled last year, we can finally see them on our athletes and in action this year.

So, what do you think ? Rock you with the new looks?

Kyle Irving (@KyleIrv_): For sure. I think you told me that, but the fade from light blue, to royal blue, navy blue with red at the bottom, it feels like the Utah Jazz alternate altitude jerseys. , which I’ve always really liked. I think the plain white lettering with no outline is also crisp, knotting it all together nicely.

What do you think?

McGregor: I am a fan. I think back to the 2019 World Cup uniforms, which in my opinion weren’t great! Like, at all.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/4e/b4/teamusa2019fiba_sg4ly10hmjpl17t9gst7u6ozr.jpg?t=-1593687542&w=500

I consider them to be major improvements.

I’m not even sure how to explain it, but the blue fade on the uniforms reminds me of, like, the Nike Flyknit gradient I’ve seen on some sneakers in the past. It’s new, it’s unique, and I think it works.

The white uniform is a bit simpler but, as one suspects, looks much better in action.

As for the feminine look, I always appreciate the way they keep it up with red uniforms while the men’s teams wear blue. There are some elements in this year’s uniform that pay homage to the 1996 team that kicked off the gold medal streak.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/93/f8/usab-women-1996_1ls2ueda1ll9p1o1i07z6xbjt3.jpg?t=-1585583414&w=500

Funny enough, this team had Dawn Staley leading the point. This team has Staley in mind as the head coach.

Irving: I’m not sure I ever realized that until you mentioned it the Men’s National Team always wears blue and the Women’s National Team always wears red. It’s cool and it still works.

But you are 100% right about these FIBA ​​World Cup 2019 uniforms which fall short of expectations. They remind me of a workout pinnie. No wonder they finished seventh in this tournament, the lowest ever in the US, hahaha.

McGregor: Hey, if nothing else, nuggets of info like that, that’s what I’m here for! Cool way to make sure red, white, and blue are also represented by the top ranked program on both sides.

As for 2019, Deion Sanders was on to something. You look good, you feel good, you play well! I mean, honestly, the uniforms in 2004 when the United States won bronze were disappointing. Maybe that has something to do with it?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/68/5d/teamusa2004_1gxx5yvktulxc1n65l9komyibi.jpg?t=-1592282430&w=500

Here’s to think that Prime Time’s words are still true this year, with improved threads resulting in a much higher finish than seventh.

Ah! And I understood it. The blue uniforms remind me of the knitted pattern of the Kobe 11

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/d/e6/kobe11_ytth3c7hnc7v1atpkcw265pd5.png?t=-1592283478&w=500

a perfect transition to the shoe choices we’ll see at the Olympics. Player Edition sneakers (PEs) are already fully available.

Irving: I knew exactly what you were talking about. In fact, the king of Kobes himself, DeMar DeRozan, rocked the Olympic version of these Kobe 11s when Team USA won gold in Rio in 2016.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/48/d3/derozankobe11_1g80z8x74pjtd1qsj6zlt1vclo.jpg?t=-1592282430&w=500

But enough of the past. There is a lot to be said in the present when it comes to kicking for this year’s Olympics. I want to start the ball rolling with a pair that I had never seen before until they hit my Twitter timeline.

Shout at Kevin Amour for launching the Nike “Greater Than” (GT) Runs in one of Team USA’s first open training sessions.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/9/31/nikegtruns_oay7j842zed71x64kpsdiz7wl.jpg?t=-1592283478&w=500

I don’t know what attracts me, but I really like them. I think they’re incredibly unique, unlike anything Nike has released recently. Plus, they couldn’t look more comfortable to play with. The little Nike swoosh in the big Nike swoosh, even the red accent on the scribble that describes the bottom.

They’re doing it just for me, and I might consider buying them for my next basketball shoe.

McGregor: The little Swoosh in the big Swoosh is the detail that stood out to me when I got a high quality look at the shoe itself. I think splashing color on a predominantly white base works just fine.

On top of that, they look comfortable as hell.

The fact that Love debuted a Nike sneaker reminded me of this year’s USA team sneaker affiliations. It’s actually quite interesting, at least for me.

We know Nike is going to have its guys laced up from head to toe, but I think it’s pretty cool that there are three Jordan Brand athletes on the US team (and even more around the world), all starting their own. Jordan’s own LSs 36.

From Bam …

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/7b/68/bamjordan36_it6wvevclef01dcrtfbk7fyfv.jpg?t=-1590841918&w=500

… to Beal and Tatum …

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/4d/cf/tatumjordan36_18309xjgxm8h61ije1191ptl1a.jpg?t=-1590841918&w=500

… they also covered the Canadian Kia Nurse, the Slovenian Luka Doncic and the Japanese Rui Hachimura.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/65/4/nursejordan36_177ewg79s6ayo1hrg7fq7gv6so.png?t=-1590842966&w=500

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/72/c4/lukajordan36_a1z6nkv3wb4s1dx6t9ggqrafb.png?t=-1590841918&w=500

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/bb/7/ruijordan36_1f3ee2weotpl71pnuyutu8euhw.png?t=-1590841918&w=500

Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of the 36’s silhouette, but it looks like it works well and being at these Olympics is a reiteration that Jordan Brand has got their hands on the next generation of NBA and World stars. W.

As for the Nike guys, I think D-Book is going to try and give DeMar a run for his “King of Kobes” title once he joins Team USA. Who else do you have an eye on when it comes to shoes?

Irving: Well first of all I said “wow” out loud when I saw Nurse’s Jordan 36 EPs for Team Canada. Those are drug. By far the best of the group you just sent. I also really like the way Jordan has included each player’s personalized logo on the left tongue. It gives each pair its own style.

And I’m also not going to dispute that Book is challenging DeRozan for that title at the Olympics. You know it’s going to come with flavors we’ve never seen before.

But as with the other pairs I’ve had my eye on so far, another that struck me was the Dame 7 EXTPLY.

Damian Lillard wears a USAB colourway of his new Dame 7 EXT / PLY. pic.twitter.com/BaH0Gwr3Rj – Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 8, 2021

Simple and clean, but the splashes of red, white and blue on the sole and the holes of the laces add a splash of color. And again, they look extremely comfortable to play. 10 out of 10, would rock the field.

McGregor: They aren’t represented much, but the guys from Adidas are holding up, and for Lady it means even more to wear a shoe that bears your name. He’s one of two players on the team with their own signature shoe, the other being KD, of course.

It’s crazy that KD is on the 14th iteration of their signature shoe. I won’t go too far, but I remember playing in the Triple Black KD3s on my AAU tour a decade ago and now he’s still one of the best in the league and the strap is back on his sneaker. Is that just me, or could these serve as EPs for the Brooklyn Nets tie-dye retro?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/NBA_Global_CMS_image_storage/41/3/kd14teamusa_seb5m0uut3x61tm71qbor5mp5.jpg?t=-1589982902&w=500

Irving: If you’d told me these had been rolled out with the release of these retro tie-dyes, I would have believed you. I have to be honest though, I’m not a huge fan of the KD 14 silhouette. They’re a bit clunky and the strap just looks like it got slapped on there.

McGregor: I think I’m with you on that, the return of the strap is appreciated, but they are far from my favorite in its range.

Still, I don’t think awkwardness will stop KD from being the Olympics top scorer, with men’s basketball starting on Saturday, July 24.

From sneakers to uniforms to top-level competition, there will be plenty to keep an eye out for. I can not wait.

