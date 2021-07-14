17 perfect mid-summer fashion choices starting at just $ 13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Shopping in the middle of the season can be tricky. Regarding, it is important to look for pieces that you can wear now and take with you in the next season. There are less than two summer months left, so why would you buy something that you can only wear for such a limited period of time?

That’s why we’ve specifically researched a wide range of pieces that you can style accordingly for summer and fall. Read on to find out about these transitional triumphs!

17 amazing midsummer pieces you can still wear in fall

Dresses

1. Silky midi dresses like this one from The Drop are perfect to wear while it’s still warm outside, and they make key layering pieces in the fall!

2. Long and flowing wrap dresses like this floral of JOLIJARDIN are incredibly easy to style over the seasons!

3. Another great slip-on dress is this xxxiticat midi version. It is fitted and has the prettiest cowl neck!

4. This gathered tight mini dress BTFBM is so flattering, and you can really find ways to wear it all year round!

5. A loose straight dress with ruffles like this FANCYINN number can be worn by virtually any buyer!

Tops and Blouses

6. Although this LYANER cropped top is ultra-summery, you can still wear it with skinny jeans and ankle boots in the fall!

7. This 3/4 sleeve top luvamia is an upgraded version of a basic t-shirt, but it’s just as comfortable!

8. Long sleeves may seem impractical to wear at this time, but this VETIOR cropped wrap top will come in handy on windy nights!

9. Lightweight buttons like this one from Runcati are a must have for any wardrobe!

Low

ten. Classic bohemian style skirts can be worn with so many different types of tops and loved this one from MEROKEETY!

11. We love how flattering these GRACE KARIN satchel pants are more, they are one of the most popular styles with buyers!

12. Thousands of reviewers appreciate the comfort and versatility of this high waist skirt Belle Poque is!

13. These Levi’s high waist ankle jeans receive praise all around!

Sweaters

14. You can rock this loose crochet cardigan Mafulus on cooler summer nights, and pair it with thicker layers once the weather gets cooler!

15. The cut along this long open cardigan tickled teal is really adorable!

16. Embroidery on this Kimono Anna-Kaci can enhance any simple outfit!

17. This Saodimallsu sweater is another awesome crochet look that you can layer according to the weather outside!

Discover more of our choices and offershere!