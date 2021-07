Fashion trends of the 2000s that we should leave in the past

The Y2K aesthetic is back and dominating the fashion industry. Everywhere you go, someone is carrying a bob or a handbag. As I perused different celebrity outfits from the 2000s, there were some unflattering trends that really don’t need to reappear. It makes me throw up a little in my mouth just to talk about it. But we must discuss them to prevent their return this decade. Layering Overlay This trend was common among Disney and Nickelodeon stars, including Ashley Tisdale and Jessica Simpson. It involves putting on so many shirts, dresses and jackets that it looks like you are going to the snow. While having two to three layers is fine, five or more is overload. With global warming creating high temperatures, having too many layers will cause you to sweat. No one needs that many layers unless you’re about to hike all of Antarctica. Ties as necklaces This accessory was popularized by Avril Lavigne, completing her skater look. Soon he got various other people to wear it, but that doesn’t mean it is trendy. Ties like necklaces always seem like an afterthought because the look really doesn’t work in informal settings. The accessory does not fit most informal outfits and I never see it coming back. This fashion sin is still inexcusable. Capris This garment is the middle of pants and long shorts, but that doesn’t mean it has a function. The hem stops at the shins and the capri barely shows your legs. If you want to show off your legs, go for shorts. If you want to cover up, choose pants. The Capri are in this strange middle ground and they are not the most flattering. These are staples in my mom’s closet and it’s probably time for me to tell her I’m not a fan. Dress like a random Sim During this time, people were throwing everything and anything and going on with their day. They had no vision for their outfits, which lacked cohesion and matching. While I admire the maximalist style and vision, it all came together and the craziness of these outfits shouldn’t be rekindled. However, I have seen eclectic outfits with pieces that fit together well because the wearer has given it some thought. But Ashley Tisdale-esque outfits won’t cut it in the 2020s. Hopefully these trends never return from the dead and stay in the past where they belong. But these fashion flaws are still superior to the galaxy and chevron prints of the 2010s. Contact Nicholas Clark at [email protected].

