Woman wants to know if she’s a ** hole to be mad at sister over wedding dress argument
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to wear the same wedding dress her sister chose for her special day – and the response was resounding.
In a post deleted from the Reddit threadr / AmItheA ** hole,a woman wanted to know if she was a ** hole for stealing her sister’s wedding dress idea.
So last year my sister was engaged and would have her wedding whenever Covid-19 got less serious and so on. We spent a lot of time last year looking for the perfect dress for her … and let’s just say she’s really tough so it took a long time, the Redditor started the post.
Buying wedding dresses and looking cute had become a hobby of mine, so I was looking for them a lot on websites, ahha, when suddenly I stumbled upon the perfect dress. I immediately captured it to send to my sister, knowing she would love it, she adds.
But then the idea occurred to her that she didn’t want to send the dress to her sister because she believed it was perfect for herself, but she wasn’t getting married at that time and when. even sent the photo.
The sister ended up loving the dress, and a nearby store had it in stock. However, the sisters’ engagement ended before the dress could be finalized.
Now, the Redditor herself recently got engaged and couldn’t help but revisit the idea for the dress.
I felt some guilt, because the end of the engagement really broke my sister, and I didn’t want to leave her with bad memories, but [at] at the same time I couldn’t find another dress, she said.
She frankly came over and told her sister about it, which made her crack up, saying the wedding dress was hers and she didn’t care because she was going to wear it for her wedding although she is single.
The mother of Redditors thinks her decision is insensitive, her fiancé thinks no one should be in control of a wedding dress, while her brother thinks the other sister is a spoiled child.
Colleagues Redditors commented on the situation and disagreed with Redditors’ outlook despite understanding how much she loved the dress.
Soft, tender. I understand you found it, and you love it, but you sent it to her when she was getting married, and it would be hers. Imagine the heartbreak she will feel upon seeing you in it when her own engagement / marriage has been called off. You should have at least asked him and had a conversation about it, someone said.
Yes, it’s cold beyond what I can imagine a sister would do to another sister she actually loves, someone else added.
In an update to the post, the Redditor admitted she was wrong and decided to call her sister.
I understand she had her first shots … and if her wedding was going I would have to wear another dress, haha. However, she asked me not to wear a dress with elements similar to the dress because she doesn’t want to look like an impersonator. But whatever you said, there are a billion dresses to choose from … and maybe a complete style change is what I’m looking for, she said,
At least the sisters are okay now!
