Kate Moss wears Kim Kardashian Wests Skims underwear – WWD





Kate Moss embarks on Kim Kardashian West’s Skims. The ’90s model is the latest face of Kardashian’s Skims, appearing in the brand’s new underwear television campaign. “I met Kate for the first time [Moss] in 2014 through [Burberry’s chief creative officer] Riccardo Tisci and was immediately struck by his cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since, ”Kardashian West said in a statement. Indeed, the duo were recently seen around Rome, following the Fendi Couture show. “She is the fashion icon, defining entire generations of culture and style and I am honored to present her as the new face of Skims this summer,” continued Kardashian West, referring to the model who posed for a Calvin Klein underwear campaign while remaining a teenager. “Everyone wears Skims,” Moss can be heard saying in the videos, as she models the Cotton and Fits Everybody collections. “I have been a Skims fan since day one,” Moss added in a statement. “What Kim does with the brand is so fresh and modern, that women really want underwear that fits them perfectly. I wear it, my daughter wear it. – even my mother wears it. The 30-second and 15-second TV spots are produced and photographed by Donna Trope and will be shown on linear and streaming platforms this Thursday. “Kate represents so much in the fashion world, but her influence transcends the industry,” said Jens Grede, co-founder of Skims. “She is a cultural force. The definition of cool and yet completely unique. There is no one like her ” Kardashian West and Grede founded Skims in September 2019. While the shapewear line – which Kardashian West originally intended to name “Kimono” – initially sparked controversy, Skims has since gained a loyal following (2.9 million people on Instagram), been rumor to sell on several collections and brought attention to the broader shapewear industry. Amid the pandemic, the brand has expanded into loungewear and underwear, such as more bras and underwear. Kardashian West too launched at Nordstrom in February 2020 and opened a arise in Angels at the start of this year. The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur told WWD in April that Skims’ online sales had “quadrupled” in 2020 and that the brand hopes to open a permanent stand-alone store sometime in 2022. Other models and Skims ambassadors have included Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rumer Willis, Addison Rae, Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lala Anthony, Jodie Turner-Smith and former inmate Alice Marie Johnson. Kardashian West also hinted that she would like develop basics and shapewear for men, but no date has been set. Last month, Kardashian West revealed that Skims design the official underwear, sleepwear and loungewear to be worn by US Team Athletes at the Upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In addition, Kardashian West also owns a lucrative beauty brand called KKW Beauty. The star signed a $ 200 million license agreement with Coty in the summer of 2020.

