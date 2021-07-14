All the details we loved about Ellie Monahan’s wedding





Katie Couric took a walk down the aisle recently, but she wasn’t the one who said “yes”. Over the weekend of July 4, screenwriter Ellie Monahan, 29, Couric’s eldest daughter with late lawyer Jay Monahan, exchanged vows with Mark Dobrosky at the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York City. The festivities began with an ’80s-themed pre-wedding dinner and ended with a fireworks display. Katie Couric / Instagram

The bride wowed in a strapless lace ball gown for the mountain top ceremony, but Couric’s mother of the bride dress was just as memorable. While being escorted down the aisle by husband John Molner, whom she married in 2014, the veteran anchor turned heads in a strapless pink floral dress designed by Georgina Chapman. Between the gathered bodice, high-low hem, playful print and pockets, there were pockets. The Marchesa dress was clearly different from the typical mother of the bride outfit. Katie Couric / Instagram

Shortly after the big day, she took to her Instagram story to thank the British designer. “A big thank you to @GeorginaChapmanMarchesa and her wonderful team for making this dress for me. I have it,” she captioned, smiling at the picturesque setting of the wedding. “And he has pockets !!!!” She teamed the dress with gold open-toed heels and wore her signature blonde hair in loose curls. Although the father of the bride was not there physically, significant tributes were paid to him throughout the day. In 2019, Dobrosky proposed with Couric’s engagement ring from her late husband, who died of colon cancer in 1998. On the wedding day, the bride accessorized her wedding dress with an elegant beaded bracelet, a gift from his father to Couric during their eight-year marriage. In an interview hosted on her own platform, KatieCouric.com, Couric revealed that her daughter is walking the aisle solo to avoid tradition and pay homage to her father. First of all, no one gives Ellie, she made the choice to get married. And of course Jay couldn’t be there, Couric said. The selection of songs ensured that it would always be the priority of all participants. The procession was set to “Farewell Ashokan“, played by the Jay Ungar & Molly Mason Family Band.” Jay Monahan loved this song, “Couric shared in an Instagram caption,” So that was a way of honoring him. “The sentimental soundtrack was the perfect touch, as Couric revealed that dry eyes were rare. “Yes, I cried all the time. Most of the people there did, ”she admitted. At the pre-wedding party, Couric’s nieces reused dress that her late sister Emily wore to the former Today Show’s 1989 nuptials with Monahana, a nostalgic and thematic twist for the retro gathering. Katie Couric / Instagram

Katie Couric / Instagram

The whole family played a part in Monahan’s big day. Couric’s youngest daughter Carrie, who served as a bridesmaid, serenaded the newlyweds three times throughout the weekend. At the pre-wedding dinner, she sang Madonna’s “Crazy For You”. During the ceremony, she joined the band for an acoustic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird”. For the reception, she dedicated a performance of “Late to the Party” by Kacey Musgraves to the happy couple. The groom’s brother, who served as a witness, played guitar for the performance. As Monahan and Dobrosky enjoy the bliss of the newlyweds, Couric prepares to release her memoir “Going There” this fall, where she will reveal some of the personal and professional struggles she has endured off the air throughout her iconic career. 30 years old.

