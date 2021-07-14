Liquidators Raise Curtain on Philip Greens Fashion Empire





Mazars was appointed to liquidate the Arcadia group of companies, liquidating a fashion empire that helped make Sir Philip Green one of the UK’s richest and most flamboyant retail entrepreneurs. This marks an ignominious end for the group which Green acquired for £ 850million in 2002, and which three years later paid the Monaco-based mogul’s wife a tax-free dividend of £ 1.2 billion. pound sterling. Although it has lost market share since the glory days of Kate Moss opening a flagship Topshop on Fifth Avenue in New York City, Arcadia still employed around 13,000 people before coming under administration last November. According to the administrator’s report, only a handful of people are now in the process of liquidating the group. Mazars is aiming for a recovery of at least £ 30million, largely thanks to the business-to-business loan reconciliation and the liquidation of the many companies that made up Arcadia. The process could take up to a year and the primary beneficiary will likely be HM Revenue & Customs, which is among the largest unsecured creditors, although the tax administration will not recover the full amount owed to it. The directors of the main holding company have already recovered nearly £ 250million, largely thanks to Topshop’s £ 295million sale to Asos which enabled the repayment of an intercompany loan. Hilco, another specialist salvage company, auctioned off much of the contents of the group’s West End headquarters earlier this year, including a executive suite designed by a company owned by Green’s wife, Lady Tina. Now that the dust has settled, we can see it as a good result for pension plan members, for the pension regulator, for the PPF and for [Green] himself. According to the latest report from the directors, part of the proceeds from the sale of two freehold shops and rebates on professional rate payments has not yet been paid. A long-term leasehold interest on a 137,000 square foot property on Oxford Street, which housed the flagship Topshop store, is also still pending. marketed For sale or for rent. Before the coronavirus pandemic he was thought to be worth over £ 400million, but he has a £ 300million loan secured against him. Secured creditors are likely to be fully reimbursed. They include HSBC and Bank of Scotland as well as Tina Green, who had loaned the group £ 50million guaranteed against a distribution center that has since been sold. Unsecured creditors with claims of nearly £ 1.8bn will get around 10p in the pound. The recoveries will improve the situation of pension plans enough to avoid having to be bailed out by the Pension Protection Fund, according to independent pension expert John Ralfe. His calculations suggest that payments to date from the sale of assets pledged to the fund under a previous agreement, as well as the expected recovery for unsecured creditors and a £ 50million contribution from Tina Green will reduce the funding gap to around £ 240million on a ‘buyout’. “base. While this is currently not enough to pay plan members their full pensions, it would likely guarantee about 10 percent more for members than a PPF bailout. “Now that the dust settles, we can see this as a good result for the members of the pension plans, for the pension regulator, for the PPF and for [Green] himself, ”he said. Green declined to comment. The PPF declined to comment.

