Daily Schmankerl: Julian Nagelsmann won’t dress so crazy at Bayern Munich … all the time; Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona discuss new contract; Erling Haaland and Real Madrid with a pre-deal? ; Robin Gosens returns to Uli Hoene; and more!

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann intends to tone down his sometimes eccentric wardrobe choices.

This question does not really concern me at the moment. But basically the style of clothing should match the job you have. Now I am in one of the biggest clubs in the world. I will probably no longer wear the colorful jacket that I may have worn in my previous clubs. But I’m not going to change myself completely as a guy. It must match. You are a certain person, you can also broadcast that, but you also have a certain role. I will try to dress properly. Maybe more in the brightest colors. But not deadly boring either.

According to Sport Bild director Christian Falk, Borussia Dortmund won’t be swayed by a mega-bid from Chelsea to sell Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland:

Could it be possible that a move does not happen due to a pre-arranged agreement between Haaland, real Madrid, and Dortmund? At least one journalist thinks so:

Just days after Uli Hoene said he was technically too weak, Robin Gosens hit Instagram to say he was working on his technique:

Uli Hoene on Sunday: “Gosens played a great game because the Portuguese coach apparently did not know his name yet. He was nowhere to be found in other games. Because he is technically too weak when the going gets tough” Gosens on Instagram: Work on my technique pic.twitter.com/gstQuz3k4Q Bayern and Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 13, 2021

It’s good light fun from Gosens. Certainly, Hoenes’ criticism has some merit, but rather than reassuring himself, Gosens played it safe with a little kick back while having fun.

Rank it among the worst goals you’ll ever see:

Is this the curse of the Gunnersaurus?

If you like Bayern Munich and you like Engelbert Strauss, this is for you:

FC Bayern and Engelbert Strauss, the leading European brand of work and utility clothing and official partner of the German champions, have created a joint collection of work clothing. The Strauss x FC Bayern workwear collection will be available to millions of Bayern fans around the world from July 16, 2021. The cooperation between FC Bayern and Engelbert Strauss started in 2020. Andreas Jung, FC Bayern Board Member for Marketing, Sponsorship and Events: We are proud to have developed this collection together with Engelbert Strauss. You don’t get anything without a job that applies on the football field as well as in life in general. It’s great that Engelbert Strauss is part of the FC Bayern family, and we look forward to a bright future together. Henning Strauss, CEO of Engelbert Strauss and Creative Director: Strauss and FC Bayern are two strong brands, made in Germany. From engineers to entrepreneurs, we’ve created masterpieces together for FC Bayern fans around the world. But it’s not just the fans who are the center of attention. The team behind the squad are also part of Bayern Munich’s success and give their best every day in Engelbert Strauss’ masterpieces.

Bayern Munich have been linked with PSV Eindhovens Denzel Dumfries, but it looks like he could travel to Everton if he leaves the Netherlands:

Everton are set to meet PSV Eindhovens Denzel Dumfries this week to try to convince him to sign for Everton. It has a price of 20m (17.1m). Inter Milan are also interested in signing him, but Everton have more buying power than they do. (Source: Gazetta Dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/nHtNULoBKa Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) July 13, 2021

Inter Milan was also rumored to have an interest in Dumfries as well (by Web transfer market):

Inter are reluctant to respond to the valuation of Denzel Dumfries by PSV – as reported by Calcio Mercato. The Dutch side are asking for 20million (17million / $ 24million) for the full-back, who shone for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 earlier this summer. Inter cannot achieve this price without offloading the players first, as they are still struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona have started discussions on a possible renewal: