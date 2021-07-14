Using data to make the fashion industry a force for good

At the center of the relatively small but growing and increasingly influential sustainable clothing movement is serial social entrepreneur Maxine Bdat. As founder and director of theNew standardization institute(NSI), she runs a “think and do tank that uses data and the power of citizens to turn the fashion industry into a force for good.”

And as the author of the new“Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment,”Bdat takes readers on a fascinating journey around the world that reveals potential avenues to a more sustainable future through fashion.

GreenSportsBlog was excited to have their take on how the also relatively small but growing green sports movement can maximize its influence and impact.

GreenSportsBlog:. I think his travel story style reporting on the lifespan of a garment will interest readers and give a big boost to the sustainable fashion movement. We’ll get into the book in a moment, along with your take on the green sports movement. But first, how did you become a sustainable fashion author-entrepreneur?

Maxine Bdat: My pleasure. And I am delighted to speak with you about the world of green sport. I was at oneAmerican Green Building Councilevent some time ago. There was a presentation on greening sport. I didn’t know there was so much going on in this space that it was exciting to see.

Now to your question on how I got here. I am a first generation American, my family is from South Africa, so I have seen some of the horrors of apartheid. So, during my law studies, I was lucky enough to be able to live in Tanzania, as an intern for theInternational Criminal Tribunal for Rwandanearby. Unsurprisingly, it was a life changing experience. While I was there, I visited the markets. It was fascinating for me to see who makes clothes, how they are made and how they are disposed of at the end of their life.

Beyond that, I saw so many examples of the amazingly beautiful work of local seamstresses, artisans and men, but they would hardly do anything for their efforts. This experience led me in 2011 to launch my first startup, a non-profit organization called The Bootstrap Project, with the mission of improving the lives of artisans in developing countries. We have helped them acquire new skills, develop their businesses, share their customs and traditions and revive the most beautiful jobs in the world.

We share information on sustainable fashion standards in plain language with the apparel industry as well as with the fashion media. In doing so, we are helping the industry accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices.

I’m not exaggerating either: if these products had the “Made in Italy” label, consumers would react differently and pay much more.

Thanks to the Bootstrap project, I discovered that most people don’t know where things come from and have no idea how they are made. This led me to launch Zady.com.

GSB: What is Zady talking about and how did that solve the “people don’t know how goods are made” problem?

Date: I launched Zady in 2013 to provide a shopping platform for consumers concerned about the origin of the items they buy. We sold traditional women’s work wear and casual wear.

As for how goods are made, we have followed the entire supply chain and provided this information on every product we have sold. Competitors actually thanked us for that.

But, in the end, I decided that I didn’t want to sell clothes anymore. On the contrary, I was much more motivated to push the fashion industry towards sustainability, from an environmental and fairness perspective.

GSB: How did you do this?

Date: I threwThe new standardization institutein 2019 with the help of Alejandra Pollak, our director of operations. NSI is a non-profit organization that uses and demystifies data to help the fashion industry, as well as consumers and the media, transition to a much more sustainable business model and at a faster pace.

GSB: And how do you do that?

Date: We share information on sustainable fashion standards in plain language with the apparel industry as well as with the fashion media. In doing so, we are helping the industry accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices.

GSB: What are some examples of the work of the New Standard Institutes?

Date:“Roadmap for reconstruction”is a report that explains how the top four fashion industry stakeholders, citizens, media, small and medium brands, and big brands can use their power to ensure the industry is measurably reducing and significant its negative impact on our world. And make no mistakes, this impact is negative. That is why we all have a responsibility to act.

“Clear language standards”clearly sets out the many standards offered by the industry fromBest cottonto organic, fromblue signatGlobal organic textile standard(GOTS) seek to accomplish, including impact areas, at what stage of production, as well as the strength of the application. We want this to serve as a guide for stakeholders to make smart brand purchases, media coverage, and individual purchasing decisions.

GSB: The worlds of green sport and green building have similar issues: several overlapping certifications that can confuse stakeholders, so the New Standard Institute provides an important service, indeed. Now let’s talk about your book, which officially launched on June 1, published by Penguin. You have followed the life cycle of a garment around the world! Talk about the gist of the book and what you want readers to get out of it.

Date: It was a two year trip for me and Alejandra. Because clothing brands have defined what sustainability means is cool, its aspirations have been separated from what it means for the environment and what it means for real people on the pitch. So, we traveled around the world, we were both pregnant for a part literally following the life and death of a garment, a pair of jeans, from the creation of fibers to the creation of threads and textiles. to “cut and sew” to distribution to purchase to disposal.

We followed the involvement of everyone we spoke to in the book in this one garment.

So, we met with cotton farmers in Texas, who are trying to decide the benefits and risks of going organic. Then we went to China where most of the textiles are made, in factories and warehouses. And then in Bangladesh, where 80 percent of their exports are clothing. And that’s only a small fraction of the story.

GSB: It’s a fascinating and important story. When you think about the whole experience, what policy prescriptions come to mind that would help make the fashion industry less harmful and be part of the solution?

Date:Before I answer, I have a question for you: Did you know that in the 1960s, 95% of clothing destined for the American market was made in the United States? What do you think this percentage is now?

GSB: I don’t know maybe 10%?

Date: Less than 2 percent. The garment workers led the labor movement in this country; they fought for the creation of the APE. And then we ignored them as the industry went overseas, and at our peril.

To start turning the tide, it would take global environmental and labor standards that all producers will adhere to to begin leveling the playing field. This includes accounting for carbon emissions built into the life of a farmer. produced, and then the disclosure of those shows in a transparent and timely manner.

GSB: Let’s talk about the big clothing brands, responsible for a large part of the industry’s emissions. Many in the sustainable fashion world have brought charges of greenwashing against the greats. What do you think of big brands and what could push them to elevate their sustainability games?

Date: They’ve made some progress here and there, but they haven’t gone far enough. And it’s not just about the environment and the climate. Their legacy of racial injustice, jeans are made of cotton and cotton was the economic engine that allowed slavery to flourish in the southern United States.

But more recently, the INS has focused on policies and legislation that can help address these fundamental issues. So sustainability simply becomes the rules of doing business.

GSB: What would be an example of a political and / or legislative solution that the INS would support?

Date: We need legislation that requires clear, relevant and transparent reporting. Legislation that requires environmental reports to include, at a minimum, a quantitative baseline on energy, water and chemical use, as well as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These reports must comply with the universal environmental accounting standards set out in the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard and the GHG Protocol Scope 3Standard. This would provide an apple-to-apple comparison of the impacts of different companies. And along with this disclosure, companies must set targets in line with the Paris Agreement.

We need legislation that requires clear, relevant and transparent reporting.

GSB: Pivoting towards sport, sportswear has a huge cultural imprint. But how big is the segment in relation to the entire fashion industry?

Date: In the United States, sportswear is extremely important. In fact, it’s the biggest segment of the fashion industry here. And, while they’ve made progress

GSB: Like adidas and itsSpeak for the oceansclothing line and sneakers made from ocean plastic waste

Date: Yes, but there is a lot of greening out there

GSB: Greenwishing. I like this.

Date: For example, the big players in sportswear have pledged to have a negative carbon footprint by 2040. It sounds good, but there is no clear evidence that they are on the right track to achieve this goal.

GSB: This lapse of time is so long ago; it’s easy for current managers to jump in and do very little in the short term. Now what about the athletes? Over the past decade, some athletes have become fashion icons. A subtext to this is the idea that it’s cool to keep buying more stuff. With that in mind, how can athletes be part of the solution?

Date: Of course, people admire athletes and in many cases there is pressure, especially among young people, to follow their favorite stars, when it comes to clothes and sneakers, buying more and more new things. It cannot continue.

Of course,Patagoniais the “North Star” of the sustainable sportswear world. They are not perfect, but they are absolutely right. The fact that they have free repair services so you don’t always have to buy new. It’s impressive.