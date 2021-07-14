Check out the events in Holmes, Wayne Counties to put on the to-do list





Note: Email event information to [email protected] Main street music, concerts in the public square, Thursday and Friday, 6-8 p.m. This Friday Ana Marija will perform. The musicians will be installed in the pavilion of the historic public square. Visit Mainstreetwooster.org for more information Island Cocktail will perform on Thursday July 22 and Rhea Freeman will perform on Friday July 23. Wayne County Historical Society Community Orchestra Summer Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, downtown Wooster. Take a chair. If it rains, the concert will be held at St. Mary’s Gymnasium on Beall Avenue. For more information, call 330-262-6222 or email [email protected] Sunflower tie-dye workshop,Thursday, Saturday or Sunday, Wayne Center for the Arts, 10 years-adult, $ 25. Increase a summer wardrobe in a creative way with this sunflower dye workshop with Pat Anderson. Register at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787. Chicken barbecue at the wheel, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, St. John’s Church, 8670 State Route 39, Millersburg. The meal consists of chicken, baked beans, applesauce and cookies; $ 10 for a meal and $ 7 for chicken only. Butterfly Gardening And Identification, 11 a.m. Saturday, The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot; $ 5 for members, $ 10 for non-members. Learn about the native plants that attract butterflies to landscapes, and learn simple ways to identify the most common butterflies. For more information, call 330-359-5235. Men’s Fashion Exhibition, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Lake Township Historical Society, 3300 Myers St., Greentown. The company presents a preview of menswear from McKinley Museum Archive and LTHS Archive. For more information call 1 330 494-1518 or email [email protected] Collectible Flea Market, 6 am-3pm Sunday, Medina County Community Center, Medina Fairgrounds. Admission is $ 3 at 6 a.m. and $ 2 at 9 a.m. and beyond. Wildflower Wednesdays, 11 am Wednesday; The center of nature, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot; walk the trails and learn more about flowers; free for members, $ 5 for non-members. For more information, call 330-359-5235. Taste of downtown, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in downtown Wooster. Restaurants present their best dishes in sample-sized portions. Various local artists will be featured in the Main Street Music series. For more information contact Main Street Wooster at 330-262-6222 or by email at [email protected] East Holmes Fire Festival, 4 p.m. Saturday, Berlin primary school. Barrel shooting competition between firefighters, grilled chicken, music, fireworks. CRUISIN in the City, 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St. Donations will be accepted at registration and the first 20 vehicles registered will receive a plaque. Prizes will be given to the Single Peoples Choice Award and the Judge Awards for the best vehicles in the categories under 30, 40 and 50, 60, 70 and 80 and over. All makes, models and years are welcome. Profits go to mission projects. There will be food, baked goods, door prizes, silent auctions and music. Craftsmen Day, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Smithville Community Historical Society grounds; showcasing artisans demonstrating or making an item that people might have used in the 1800s or early 20th century, Make-It, Take-It “crafts, a vintage baseball game at 2:00 pm – the Smithville Stars against the villagers of Bay Village. Christmas sidewalk show in July, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, downtown Wooster. Businesses will have special offers for Christmas in July. For more information contact Main Street Wooster at 330-262-6222 or by email at [email protected] Playscape Playdate: The nose knows, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22 and Saturday, July 24, The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. Crush the plants and squeeze the fruits to create your own new scent. Playscape Playdates are designed for a wide range of ages that challenge children’s imaginations or explore simple science topics. For more information, call 330-359-5235. Wooster Farmer’s Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wooster town center. The market will be held every Saturday throughout the season. For more information, call 330-262-6222 or email [email protected] Line County Historical Museum Open House, second Saturday of each month, noon to 3 p.m., 281 N. Market St., Shreve. Handicapped parking lot behind the museum, entrance in the lane of East Robinson Street. Adults $ 2; children 12 and under, free. For more information call 330-464-4382 or email [email protected] Bridget Riley inspired Op ArtWorkshop, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Wayne Center for the Arts, $ 20. Allison Smith leads hour-long workshops exploring new artistic techniques, famous artists, creative exploration and more. Register at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787. Valley City Frog Jumping Festival, Sunday July 25, 11 am-6pm, Millstream Park, Valley City. It’s the 60th annual old-fashioned frog jumping competition, a la Mark Twain. There will be chicken dinners, ribs, burgers, Italian sausages, fresh fruit, corn on the cob, ice cream, pizzas, pies and more. Entertainment includes face painting, kids ‘games, a pedal train, bubble soccer, and the Hoppin’ Retail Shoppe, as well as a corn hole, DJ, bounce house, and beer and wine gardens . The frog registration starts at 10:00 a.m., with the frog hopping at 11:00 a.m. For more information call 330-483-0018, email [email protected] or visit http: / /www.valleycity.org Wire doll workshop, 10-11 a.m., July 31 Wayne Center for the Arts, ages 6-10, $ 20, led by arts educator Allison Smith, 1-hour workshop will explore new art techniques, famous artists, exploration creative and more. Sign up at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787. Jerome-Fest Car / Truck, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday July 31 at Jeromesville Lewis Park and sponsored by the Lions Club. There will be roast beef sandwiches donated by Certified Angus Beef, grated chicken sandwiches and hot dogs. There will be other sides and desserts served by donation. The money raised will be used to support community projects. SOBOS will have a garden chair concert. The Jeromesville Historical Society will be open and honor Kenny Wise. Antiques Fair and Craftsmen’s Tent, 10 am-5pm Saturday July 31 and 10 am-4pm Sunday August 1, Zoar. Proceeds from admission benefit preservation and educational outreach programs in the historic village of Zoar. There will be museum tours, a car show, horse-drawn wagon rides, arts and crafts. Admission is $ 10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The cost includes a wristband that grants access to all tents, events, demonstrations and buildings in the museum. Wristbands can be purchased at the Zoar Store & Visitors Center or at one of the outdoor admission kiosks. For more information visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011. A clay day at WCA, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 7, Wayne Center for the Arts. Open-air doors, pottery demonstrations and practical activities for young and old. Live music and food available; free. More information available onwayneartscenter.org. Reptile rescue workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Wayne Center for the Arts, ages 10 to 14, $ 20 (all supplies included). Led by arts educator Allison Smith, the hour-long workshops will explore new artistic techniques, famous artists, creative exploration and more.www.wayneartscenter.orgor call 330-264-2787. Ohio Mennonite Relief Sale, August 6-7, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster. Profits go to the global missions of the Ohio Central Committee. For more information, call Brenda LaTulippe at 330-933-6372. Galaxy Diorama Workshop, 10-11 a.m. Aug 14, 6-10, $ 20 (includes all supplies). Led by arts educator Allison Smith, the hour-long workshops will explore new artistic techniques, famous artists, creative exploration and more.www.wayneartscenter.orgor call 330-264-2787. Concert & Cruise, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday August 20, in downtown Wooster. There will be food vendors; shops and restaurants will be open. The auto show is 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 330-262-6222 or email [email protected] Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October; Self-guided tours of Kingwood Hall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first Monday of each month is free on the first Monday. For more information, visitkingwoodcenter.org or call 419-522-0211. Medina Square County Farmers Market,downtown Medina, Saturday to October 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 330-722 6186, email [email protected] or visit www.medinafarmersmarket.com. Second Friday: Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron, 11 am-8pm; galleries, refreshments at special prices; free entrance. Online reservations in advance are recommended, but walk-in tours are welcome. Current exhibitions: Totally Rad: Bold Color in the 1980s, until September 19; Totally Radical: Art and Politics in the 1980s, until September 18; Akron Art Mail, until October 15; Making Your Mark, until August 8. For tickets or more information, visit akronartmuseum.org. Push surface contemporary quilting exhibition, Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St, Coshocton, until September 6. Admission is $ 5 for adults, $ 4 for children and $ 15 for the family. There are 22 artists from the United States, Canada and Japan. Museum hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (extended hours during Memorial Day weekend). For more information, contact Jennifer Bush, Director, at 740-622-8710 or [email protected] Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, tours Tuesday-Sunday, 10 am-6pm; the last admission is at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit stanhywet.org. Stan Hywet is located at 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Concert by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, December 2, 7 p.m., Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Tickets, which start at $ 79, go on sale May 3. For more information on tickets, visit RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com or call 888-894-9424. Machine Gun Kelly concert, December 18, 7:30 p.m., Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland. For tickets or more information, visit RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com or call 888-894-9424.

