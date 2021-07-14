UK cuts support for textile exporters





The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) has canceled the popular and effective Lounge Access Program (TAP) with immediate effect. The TAP export program has been extremely important to the UK fashion and textile industry as it is almost unique as a channel of financial assistance for small businesses early in their export journey. The program provided small financial assistance to SMEs participating in major international trade shows. This makes no sense in relation to the government’s stated ambitions for ‘World Britain’ and ‘Rise’ The UK Fashion and Textile Association UKFT has worked with these companies and the government to ensure that the grants are used in the most efficient way and to help businesses grow through international sales. Over the years, many well-known names have been launched at key events using the program in Paris, Milan, New York, Shanghai, Berlin and Florence, including: Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Alex Monroe, Edward Green, Abraham Moon , Tateossian, Jenny Packham, Orla Kiely, Simon Carter, Grenfell, Harris Tweed Hebrides, Sunspel, Christopher Raeburn, People Tree, Kestin Hare, Liberty Fabrics, Folk, Melin Tregwynt, Huddersfield Fine Worsted, Tyler and Tyler, GH Hurt. In addition, UKFT was able to use the program to promote the industry at large, including large companies like Johnstons of Elgin, Begg Scotland, John Smedley, Corgi Hosiery and Dents who worked with UKFT to support small businesses and enhance UK plc’s profile at a number of international trade shows. UKFT has written MP Graham Stuart, Minister of Exports at DIT and MP Stephen Barclay, Chief Treasury Secretary to request an urgent meeting and clarification on the government’s plans. It has been said that the UK Treasury will look for ways for the government to stay involved in international shows, but it is not clear whether fashion and textiles will remain a priority or whether grants will be part of a new program. Speaking as a former recipient of TAP support, Simon Carter of Simon Carter Menswear said: “We have used the TAP program with great success through the UK Fashion and Textile Association in Italy and at Fashion New York Week for Men. Without the grant and support from UKFT, we would not have secured our current activities in the EU and US, which has also led to our activities in India. “During the pandemic and the approach of Brexit, we were baffled that the UK was the only European country not to increase its support for export companies,” added Adam Mansell, CEO of UKFT. “Support was effectively put on hold for 14 months while the government revised the TAP program. The decision to cancel TAP without having a viable alternative is catastrophic as we begin to emerge from the pandemic. This does not make sense compared to the government’s stated ambitions for “World Britain” and “Rise”. “UKFT and its members are committed to working with government to get the best deal for our exporters, especially in new UK trade deal markets such as the EU and Japan. We recognize that budgets are incredibly tough and we are here to help on the ground, but for that to happen government needs to listen and support this vital industry. For the period 2018-2019, 468 UK fashion and textile companies have benefited from the program for a total value of £ 568,350. www.ukft.org

