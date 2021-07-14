Rachel Zoe’s CURATOR Box is your one stop shop for fashion and beauty items





For those who enjoy shopping, but don’t necessarily have the time to browse online retailers or visit stores, subscription boxes can act as a go-between. While there are many different types on the market aimed at specific audiences, the goal of a subscription box is to make your life easier and introduce you to cool new products. One of those members to check out is Rachel Zoes CURATOR box, which contains the latest wanted items for fashion and beauty enthusiasts. (It’s a win-win situation for those who want to tap into both worlds easily.) As a former celebrity stylist and entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, Zoe is a style authority. Her eye for cool might speak to you in the form of her three-piece CURATOR welcome box or its five-piece seasonal storage box. To celebrate the launch and rebranding of its lifestyle subscription box CURATOR (it was originally called the Box of Style), Zoe threw a party in the Hamptons. I am more than proud to officially launch CURATOR something that I dreamed of bringing to life my amazing community of women with such an amazing group of friends and supporters, she said at the event. My brilliant team and I have worked tirelessly to deliver a unique lifestyle far beyond the beloved Box of Style. My mission has always been to inspire and empower all women to live a life of style and glamor. CURATOR will continue this mission by creating a powerful community based on connectivity and discovery. (+) Getty Images (+) Getty Images (+) Getty Images For those who want to test a box, you can purchase individual seasonal boxes for $ 99 (there are four drops per year) or opt for a subscription plan of $ 349.99 per year. If you’re worried about the price, consider this: Items in the box often run over $ 425, so you get more than what you paid for. CURATORThe Spring 2021 box, for example, contained items worth over $ 850. Seasonal assortment featured beach accessories like Rachel Zoes Capri Tote and a Melinda Maria Star Lariat Necklace. Everyone needs a blanket or towel when they’re at the water’s edge, so there was an option between a Walter Baker Tulum Caftan or a Cozumel towel. During a summer heatwave, you’ll want to stay hydrated as well, and luckily the box came with Marc Jacobs Beauty Re Coconut Moisturizing Lip Oil (cover) and Golden State Nourishing Face Oil. Members also have exclusive access to The Shoppe. This shopping site offers the most coveted luxury fashion, beauty and home items, up to 60% off the retail price. Additionally, members can use The Collective, which offers discounted services such as sculpting and makeup classes. You can find both The Shoppe and The Collective at CURATORs website, as well as new products, collections and services that fall each month. If you like subscription boxes made up of luxury items, which also include membership benefits and rewards, sign up for the CURATOR below. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

