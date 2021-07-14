Best Bets: All the Music, All the Time, Editing. More a little fashion





Longtime fusion band Third Worlds summer jam is a call to you: keep making your own way, until you find your groove, they sing in the new funk-disco version with artist Busy Signal and a super fun video featuring a giant boombox, big daring fashions and roller skaters. Third world (tiers-monde.com) The group is best known for Now That Weve Found Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade and Try Jah Love. The nine-time Grammy nominees are among seven acts presented at the return of the Bayfront Reggae & World Music Festival on July 17 at Bayfront Festival Park. Also featured: Anthony B, Kranium, M. Killa, International Reggae All Stars, Dynamq and DJ Sound of Fujun. Tickets available on bayfrontworldmusic.com. Reggae and World Music Festival by the Bay July 17 Midday: Open doors 1 p.m .: Its Fujun DJ 2 p.m .: International Reggae All Stars 3.30 p.m .: Dynamq 4:45 p.m .: Mr. Killa 6.15 p.m .: Third World 8 p.m .: Antoine B 9.45 p.m .: Skull Daniel Oyinloye (News Tribune file) Catch Seyi on the pier Daniel Oyinloye’s Seyi project, a mix of lyrics, hip-hop and R&B, is this week’s Concert on the Pier, a series that runs Glensheen A 100 foot pier on Lake Superior a stage for local artists, Congdon Lawn a place to relax, and the water a place where members of the public can go waist-deep or float on a kayak . Oyinloye is an activist and artist who works in film, music and storytelling, in addition to organizing, producing and supporting other local artists. Concerts on the jetty gates at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. There are vendors on site. Stuart Gordon (left) and Kelly Killorin (Duluth Playhouse)

Skates for the stage “Xanadu,” first a film starring Olive Newton-John with flowing hair, is the magical story of an artist from Los Angeles who tosses his dreams into the wind and meets a riddle on roller skates. The cult 1980s film was later adapted for the stage and premiered on Broadway in 2007. (In a New York Times review of the play, Charles Isherwood describes it as killing Newton-John’s career. “Can a musical be simultaneously indefensible and irresistible,” he asks. “Why, yes, it is possible. Witness ‘Xanadu’, the insanely enjoyable stage parody of the outrageously bad film”) The soundtrack includes songs like “Magic”, “Suddenly” and “Xanadu”. The production of “Xanadu” by the Duluth Playhouse runs from July 15th through August. 1 at the NorShor Theater. Tickets start at $ 40, available at duluthplayhouse.org. Musical director Gavriel Heine (News Tribune file)

Cinderella on the Range Story The Northern Lights Music Festival Opera, one of the regional entities that have gone into production while meeting pandemic guidelines (think: “Tosca” with plexiglass and masks and artists quarantined together) returns with ” La Cenerentola “by Rossini, a variation on the story of Cinderella who has a Bad Dad in addition to the two ugly half-sisters. This festival is an annual summer showcase of classical arts led by Veda Zuponcic.

“La Cenerentola” is at 7:00 p.m. on July 16 at the Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Mesabi East, Aurora, and at 3:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Discovery Center Amphitheater, Chisholm. Members of the Northern Lights Apprentice program have also created a shortened kid-friendly version that is touted as accessible to children as young as 5 years old. “Cinderella” is at 3:30 pm on July 15 at the Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Mesabi East, Aurora; and 3:30 p.m. on July 17 at the Discovery Center Amphitheater, Chisholm. Tickets to Northernlightsmusic.org. Kirsten Aune fashions (Photo submitted) Creative fashion showcase A fashion show featuring pieces from Northland designers Kirsten Aune, Candace LaCosse, Hattie Peterson and Mary Matthews will be a mix of hand-printed clothing with bold Scandinavian themes, jewelry and leather designs. The Summer 2021 Fashion Show takes place on July 17 at 4 p.m. at 12 North 21st Avenue West. It’s free and open to the public. Sadkin (photo submitted) Bring the synth Sadkin, a group that exploits this forever 80s-90s cinematic sound of synth and moody swoops, plays a single release show for his “Volterra” on Olive Bay Records / Universal Music Group. Sadkin, Paloma Paloma and DJ Sox perform at 8:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Main Club, 1217 Tower Ave., Superior. Tickets: $ 10. This is Sadkin’s first live show since February 2020.

