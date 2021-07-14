Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto wedding details – the dress, the tiara, the guests











Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto on their wedding day REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo She is one of the more low-key members of the Royal Family, who does not hold any royal office, so it is no surprise that Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones’ 1994 nuptials to her artist and actor Daniel Chatto were on a smaller scale than the royal weddings of some of his peers. The only daughter of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon met her future husband in 1983, while the two were working on the set of the film. Heat and dust, but they wouldn’t start dating until three years later. It was in 1986 that they began to be photographed together at vernissages and other art events, announcing their engagement in 1994.





The queen arriving at the wedding Chip Rental / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images They were married on July 14, 1994 at St Stephen’s Walbrook in London, a beautiful church designed by famous architect Sir Christopher Wren, which could only accommodate 200 guests. It was the first time the venue had been chosen for a royal wedding, with Lady Sarah’s cousins ​​opting for the grander and larger-scale locations of St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey. Indeed, his brother, then Viscount Linley, had only married the Hon. Serena Stanhope at Westminster Abbey.





Princess Diana attends the wedding Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archives / Getty Images The wedding came at a delicate time for the royal family, just two years after the Queen’s “annus horribilis”, with Prince Charles and Prince Andrew both separated from their wives, Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York, respectively. Indeed, the event made headlines for being the first event Charles and Diana attended since admitting to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in an interview with Jonathan Dimbleby the previous month.





Princess Margaret arriving at the wedding Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo Also present from the royal family were Lady Sarah’s aunt, Her Majesty the Queen, and her uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as her grandmother, the Queen Mother, and her cousins, Princess Anne and Prince Edward with his fiancée -be Sophie Rhys-Jones.





Bridesmaids, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, Zara Phillips and Tara Noble Singh Jayne Fincher.Photo Int / Alamy Stock Photo She had three bridesmaids – rather than flower girls, as is often the case – which consisted of her cousin’s daughter Zara Phillips, her half-sister Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, and her friend Tara Noble Singh. .





Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto on their wedding day at St Stephen Walbrook Church in London Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images For her wedding dress (and her bridesmaids’ dresses), Lady Sarah turned to Jasper Conran, the in-demand company founder of the time. The timeless design was made from layers of ivory georgette fabric with a square cut bodice bodice and long sleeves. She paired it with the Snowdon floral tiara, which had been a gift from her father to her mother on their wedding day. Comprised of three diamond floral brooches, the pretty headdress has been further accented by a few flowers woven through it. The ceremony was notoriously brief – only lasted 30 minutes – with the couple’s driver caught off guard as they left the church, leaving them to wait a while. The group headed to the Queen Mother’s residence, Clarence House, for the reception. The couple spent their honeymoon in India – the place where they first met. They now have two sons together, Samuel, born in 1996, and Arthur, born in 1999. More from Tatler To see this integration, you must give your consent to social media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. Sign up for the Tatler About Town newsletter to receive the latest party photos, fashion inspiration and royal news straight to your inbox. by entering your e-mail address, you accept our privacy policy Thank you. You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter. You will hear from us shortly. Sorry, you entered an invalid email. Please refresh and try again.

