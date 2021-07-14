Black CEO redefines white men’s club in tech

Growing up in East Oakland, I have personally experienced the diverse realities of the divide between rich and poor, and the ripple effects of violence and drug addiction. My mother was the only one who graduated from college in her family and she understood the importance of education and the doors it could open.

His determination to ensure that no matter what our socioeconomic status, combined with the promise I showed in math and science, I was able to attend an affluent private boarding school at the foot of Mount Diablo in California through a bourse. This is where, for the first time, I often found myself being the only black person in a classroom. I was emotionally and physically isolated, living in one of the wealthiest communities in the country, different worlds from my humble beginnings in Oakland. Despite my ability to be academically successful, my continued attendance at my new school has been threatened on several occasions because I questioned the school administration’s exclusionary and invisibilization practices towards students of color. . Nonetheless, I prospered and graduated. I was accepted and received scholarships from 12 of the top engineering programs in the country. My story is not unique, but in many ways it is not common enough. Education, especially in STEM subjects, has always been unwelcome to young people of color. And for those who are passionate about STEM, there are countless obstacles, including loneliness, doubt, sexism, and racism, to name a few. So let’s talk about it.

Not every experience is good or bad, so keep learning Being black, female and an engineer, I have found myself obsessed with skepticism in all the spaces I have occupied from high school to the present day. In meetings, my managers did not look me in the eye when I spoke. My ideas only seemed to land when they were regurgitated by white male counterparts. My white managers would ask me if I was overpaid because they thought my clothes were too trendy. A senior manager told me that I seemed to be a better fit at “one of those fancy shops on Rodeo Drive.” With two Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the third largest engineering school in the country, I can’t say that I have ever considered working at Gucci. All these affronts told me that I did not belong to what I was, to me authentic and without costume. The micro and macro assaults I suffered, while startling and hurtful, only made me more reflective and more self-aware. The times when people who looked like me and tried to belittle me were especially enlightening. I used these painful interactions with people who I thought would understand my experience as a way to deconstruct my own prejudices and become a stronger ally and stand up for others. Surround yourself with people who believe in you From my early years in school and until my career, I was often the only black person in a multitude of STEM education programs and it was loneliness. I quickly realized how easy it can be to seek the exit and retreat from spaces where you don’t see yourself represented.

Marian Wright Edelman, a graduate of Spelman College, once said, “You cannot be what you cannot see. It is no coincidence that it was during my undergraduate studies at Spelman College that I realized the power of representation coupled with social and emotional support when it comes to success. Create networks of peers, mentors and mentees The importance of this cannot be understated. Who you know and who you surround yourself with will have an incredible impact on how you envision your future and realize your maximum potential. Connect and engage a team of people who can see you, especially when you can’t see yourself, and who are genuinely committed to your success and want to support you along your journey. You need people who will nourish your spirit, remind you of how you grew up, and of your superpowers during the inevitable storms of life. You need people who will shout for joy and clap the loudest when you win, for your victories are their victories. Take advantage of the perceived exception rather than internalize it Ursula Burns, the first black woman to become CEO of a Fortune 500 company (Xerox), writes that there was a model where her colleagues would reconcile her success as a black woman by elevating her to “exceptional status.” They considered her to be incredibly gifted, instead of any other talented and hardworking black person.

I experienced this at the start of my career. As “only” or one of the few black women in my engineering classes at Georgia Tech, NASA labs, BP meetings, and countless other spaces, I became the unicorn in the room. My accomplishments have become my last name. When I was introduced it was: “This is Danielle. She has degrees from… She worked at… ”People thought they were laudatory, but instead it seemed to them to“ alter ”. What were considered rare achievements for someone who looked like me became the buoys I clung to when I found myself in spaces that were not welcoming or generating my professional development. I have used perceived exceptionality to access roles and responsibilities that would otherwise have been considered unusual or too risky for someone with my academic and professional training. I managed to go from engineering to working in a trading room, to retail and marketing, all for the same company. My career is built on what I and my supportive community envisioned for myself based on the few, yet powerful role models who have proven my dreams to be possible. Now as the first female CEO of TO BREAK, I help students prepare for barriers, somatic and environmental, and the challenges they will face, academically and socially. I’m not the only one with this STEM experience and I’m not the only one taking that elevator.