Sexual freedom after orthodox life

Although she created lingerie for the bodies of Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, fashion mogul Julia Haart was a late bloomer.

“The first orgasm I had was when I was 35 with a vibrator, after 16 years of marriage,” the 50-year-old told The Post. “I’ve never heard of an orgasm, let alone a vibrator.”

Haart’s ignorance was not his fault. Born Talia Leibov, she grew up in an Orthodox Haredi Jewish community in Monsey, New York. She married at 19 and raised four children in the insular enclave in the state’s north.

But eight years ago she left the ‘fundamentalist’ community and since then has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the fashion industry, moving from her own line of boot shoes to running the Elite World Group. and now she’s playing on her own. Netflix reality series, “My Unorthodox Life,” which premieres July 14.

The contrast between his past and present life could not be more striking. “Where I lived, women were to be rarely seen and never heard of. Our lives were governed by a web of modesty laws that required us not only to cover our bodies from head to toe, but also to behave comparatively, ”she said. “You grow up thinking that you don’t matter at all.”

Before becoming a lingerie designer, Julia Haart was born Talia Leibov and part of the ultra-Orthodox community and married at 19 (left).

After years of sneaking through the local 7-Eleven’s fashion magazines and watching “Sex and the City” on the sly, in 2013, Haart finally found the courage to get away from her community and her 23-year-old husband. years old, to whom she said she “barely knew” by marrying him.

“The day came when I couldn’t take it anymore. I couldn’t stay a second longer, ”she said. “You are trapped in a life that is not your own. So it was stay and die, or go out the door.

She really felt like death was the only way out. An old diary entry revealed “ways for me to kill myself as politely as possible,” she recalls, either bending over or reaching for pills or a gun.

“In the end, I decided the easiest way to kill myself would be to starve myself to death,” she said. “That way people wouldn’t think I killed myself, they would just think I have an eating disorder, so my kids could still have shidduchim.” [matchmaking prospects for marriage]. “She weighed 73 pounds on the day she left.

Fashion Honcho Julia Haart has dressed stars including Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow. Neil Rasmus / BFA.com

Using a nest egg she had saved by selling insurance in her community, Haart moved to New York City, taking her daughter Miriam, now 21, with her. (At the time, her youngest son Aron, now 15, remained in the community; his son Shlomo, 25, was studying in Israel; and his eldest daughter Batsheva, now 28, just got married.)

Her initial feeling of intense liberation was weighed down by the acute feeling of being a stranger. “It’s so shocking that you feel like an alien, you don’t feel like you belong,” said Haart, who compared his transition to that of a “time traveler” who entered a 300 world. years in the future.

She married her first husband, Yosef Tendler, whom she “barely knew”, at the age of 19.

Having grown up with a meager secular education, Haart immersed herself in as much literature as she could Euripides, Spinoza, Voltaire and focused on a lifelong passion: fashion. “Less than a week after leaving my old life, I launched my own brand of shoes. I had never studied fashion or designed a shoe; I didn’t know anyone in the industry. I had one thing for myself, however: I didn’t realize how absurd and impossible the task I had set for myself was.

In 2015, a Hong Kong-based La Perla board member noticed Haart’s comfy heel designs and led her to a potential collaboration, that’s when she met the company owner, Silvio Scaglia. The fiery brunette became the brand’s Creative Director in 2016 and designed Kendall Jenner’s famous nude thong dress for the 2017 Met Gala. Since divorced from her first husband, she married Scaglia in 2019.

Today, she is CEO of Elite World Group, a talented media company made up of 48 global agencies representing more than 5,400 celebrities and models, including Jenner and Irina Shayk.

It’s a dream that Haart, once housed in, never thought it could come true. “I’ve been obsessed with fashion for as long as I can remember which was very problematic in my world,” she said. “Clothing is meant to cover up and hide, certainly not to evoke personality, uniqueness or to attract attention, or to show femininity or sexuality. It’s about disappearing into the background.

Opening up to herself and her children, all four of whom appear on the constant-camera reality show, was not an easy decision for Haart, who lives in a lavish three-story, 10,000-foot Tribeca apartment. squares. “I was like, ‘You have a reason.’ Maybe I can help other women, inspire someone.

In her former life, Haart said the clothes were “meant to cover up and hide certainly not to evoke personality, uniqueness or to attract attention, or to show femininity or sexuality”. Benjamin Lozovsky / BFA.com

While her children now have mixed levels of religious observance, Haart said she always lets them choose their own path. Yet she offers them room advice and even bought them sex toys.

“The only thing I can do for my children is expose them to the world,” she said, adding that most of her own friends and family cut her off once she left. the Orthodox community. “I am [considered] a dangerous person someone you don’t want your children to be with. . . Of course it hurts.

Yet she said: “I am really proud to be Jewish. I have no anger towards the community. I think everyone is a victim. People just want to be innately good.