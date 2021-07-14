Fashion
Queen calls Kate’s wedding dress ‘horrible and appalling’ in unearthed video
The Queen was not happy with the presentation of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress.
A shocking video unearthed shows the Queen calling the exhibit “gruesome and appalling” as she oversaw the opening of the exhibit at Buckingham Palace in 2011.
The iconic Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen gown that Kate wore for her wedding in April of that year was featured in an exhibit at the palace.
New images from the Queen’s first look at the exhibit show she disliked the presentation of Kate’s dress.
In the video, he can be heard saying to Kate, “It’s horrible, isn’t it? Horrible, it’s terrible. It’s made to look very scary.”
Her comments were then clarified by the royal biographer who said: “I’m sure when the Queen said ‘This is horrible’ she was talking about the real goosebumps of the whole situation.”
The video was discovered after scores of people across the country swooned over Kate and her husband, Prince William, as they attended sporting events over the weekend, including Wimbledon and the World Cup final. ‘Euro.
The couple were seen jumping for joy with their young son Prince George in Sunday night’s final at Wembley, where England scored against Italy in the opening two minutes.
The Three Lions lost, but the family has since paid tribute to them and condemned the racist remarks made against players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.
Prince William said he was “disgusted” after hearing about the racist attacks players were subjected to after missing penalties during the biting game.
He said: “I am sickened by the racist abuse targeting England players after last night’s game.
“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this heinous behavior. It must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable.”
Just before the game, the Duke of Cambridge sent a video clip to the team showing his support.
In the clip posted to Twitter, he said: “Gareth [Southgate], Harry [Kane], and to all of the England squad on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the best of luck tonight.
“What a team performance that has been. Every member of the team played their part, and the whole back room team was also really essential.
“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the best of luck.
“You bring out the best of England and we’re all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So take it home.”
The official Twitter account of the England men’s and women’s national teams has offered support to the victimized players.
He tweeted: “We were disgusted that some of our team who gave their all for the shirt this summer suffered discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand by our players.”
The statement read: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism which has targeted some of our English players on social media.
“We couldn’t be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is unwelcome to follow the team. We will do our utmost to support the players concerned while demanding the harshest penalties possible for any responsible person. “
