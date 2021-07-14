City and PUMA unveil new 2021-22 home kit in tribute to 93:20 goal





Manchester City have unveiled their new PUMA home shirt, which is inspired by the iconic 93:20 goal of the incredible 2011-12 season which was one of the greatest moments in the Premier League and in Club history .

The memento of the legendary 93:20 season resonates throughout the new home kit in the form of a striking repeating graphic of a digital clock, paying homage to the remarkable generation of players and the last-minute strike that sealed it off the league in a way no football fan could have predicted. The home jersey is completed with sky blue shorts and hoop socks to complete the look. HOUSE KIT 2021-22: ON SALE NOW For Manchester City, the 2011-12 season was a thriller. It started with an exciting series of signings and ended with 93:20 – a momentous goal that saw the club claim the first Premier League title, marking the culmination of the league’s most remarkable season and The beginning of a new era. Since that historic moment, City have won the Premier League title five times in the past ten seasons. Witnessing this moment is something I will never forget. When the goal came in we knew we had just seen greatness, something special, said Micah Richards. The league was on the line and then to secure it in the last minute, that way I don’t think it will ever be reproduced. The new kit is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest moments in City history. The new home jersey combines 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping the athlete dry and comfortable. An ultra-light jacquard structure is integrated into the back of the jersey to improve breathability during intense performance. Manchester City’s new home kit is on sale now at the Stadium Store and via mancity.com/boutique.

