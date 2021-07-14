Kate Moss’s Biggest Fashion Campaigns As She Becomes Kim Kardashian’s New Face Wests SKIMS





In one of the fashion world’s most unexpected couples, Kate Moss has teamed up with Kim Kardashian West to become the new face of her loungewear brand SKIMS. We should have seen it coming: The duo were recently spotted vacationing in Rome together, posting all about it on social media. Kardashian West wrote of the new partnership on Instagram: I first met @katemossagency in 2014 via Ricardo Tisci, and I was immediately struck by his cheeky humor, authentic, classic beauty, we’ve been friends ever since. ! She is the fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to present her as the new face of SKIMS this summer! The campaign photos are minimalist and chic: they show Moss with messy hair, wearing SKIMS bras, leggings and panties. It’s a huge blow for SKIMS to land such a legendary model, and Kardashian West told British Vogue: Kate sets the trends! She puts her touch and her touch on everything she wears, making it truly unique. This isn’t the first time the 47-year-old model has caused a stir with one of her campaigns. Calvin klein Moss rose to fame in the early 90s as the face of Calvin Klein. Some of her photoshoots were controversial, particularly the 1992 campaign that she shot half-naked with Mark Wahlberg when she was just 17, but they were certainly memorable. Moss established itself as the next big fashion novelty in 1993, when it became the face of Calvin Kleins Obsessed perfume. With Calvin Klein, Moss helped usher in a new era of fashion, where the trend was for slim, waifish models wearing minimal makeup. Versace With a riot of color and fun, this campaign is unmistakably early ’90s Versace. It was the unstoppable era of modeling, and Moss was joined by Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell. Topshop < style="display:block;padding-top:73.75%"/> A flyer distributed during the release of Kate Moss’s Topshop collection Remember the heady days of 2007: Hipster jeans were everywhere, Rihannas Umbrella topped the charts, and Moss released his first Topshop collaboration. We went crazy for every vest and denim shorts she sold, and we also loved the dark black and white photos of the accompanying campaign. Provocative factor [xdelx] Moss amplified the sex appeal in 2008, model for the bridal range Agent Provocateurs. She starred in a six-part story directed by legendary Nick Knight, after a big day for the brides passed away. Bulgarian Moss is arguably the queen of perfumes, and one of her most iconic and elegant photoshoots has been the face of Bulgaris Pour Femme. Moss’s relationship with Bulgari came full circle in 2016, when his half-sister Lottie became the brand’s latest accessory ambassador. YSL With the Eiffel Tower, an LBD, a blazer slung over the shoulder and holding a rose, it really doesn’t get more French than the 2011 Moss YSL photo series. Burberry It’s hard to pick just one of the Moss Burberry campaigns – it has a long-standing relationship with the brand and has taken some amazing shots along the way. We especially love the 2014 campaign where the then 40-year-old model teamed up with fellow industry heavyweight Cara Delevingne. The duo posed in classic heirloom trench coats with nothing underneath for the My Burberry fragrance.

