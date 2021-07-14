I’m picky when it comes to dresses, but this affordable brand has impressed me

Every fashion editor has their own Achilles heel, a piece that is almost impossible to resist. And for me, this weakness is the dresses. I’ve never really been a fan of pants, but over the past few years my dress collection has defined not only my wardrobe but also my personality. It has become my signature.

But just because I adore them doesn’t mean I’m frivolously shopping for dresses, on the contrary. In fact, because I hold them in such high regard, I probably give them more consideration than I would for any other purchase. And doing what I do for a living I also see more dresses than the average person approaches, so it takes a lot to impress me.

One brand that recently caught my attention, and for good reason, is Nobody’s child. If you don’t know her, Nobody’s Child is an independent British brand that creates trendy, affordable clothing with an enduring philosophy and an emphasis on pretty prints. With everything including swimwear, skirts, tops, and loungewear, there are plenty of eye-catching items to browse. Yet no section is as coveted as her dresses. With an excellent range of minis, midis and maxis, Nobody’s Child is a sartorial paradiseone that has attracted a very respectable fan base.

Historically, celebrities such as Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby have all defended the label, causing respective sold-out sales. Then, just a few months ago, the now iconic Esme from Nobody’s Child was worn by Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, catapulting the brand into the spotlight. And while there isn’t a direct correlation, it surely can’t be a coincidence that Sienna Miller also opted for a Nobody’s Child dress for an appearance on This morning shortly after. A brand to watch? Without a doubt.

Now let’s talk about the dresses. The new summer collection from Nobody’s Child is a feast for the eyes, with a gorgeous pastel color palette painted on new silhouettes as well as some of the most popular dress styles to date. The aforementioned Esme is back in two new hues, a delicious pink and a pretty lilac, while the best-selling Alexa tea dress has been reimagined in a trendy cornflower blue. For those of you looking for the perfect white sundress, you don’t need to look any further because Nobody’s Child ticked it off, also in backless embroidery, nothing less.

The story continues

Often the word “affordable” brings with it a cause for contention. What is affordable in fact average? Its contextual accessibility means very different things to different people. That said, I think many of us can agree that stylish, celebrity-adored dresses that are around the 45 mark are more than justifiable. When it comes to sustainability, the brand prides itself on its green ethic, which includes partnerships with ethical factories, the use of more sustainable materials, and a focus on zero waste manufacturing.

Between having a more thoughtful manufacturing process, affordable price, and endless editing of truly stylish dresses, Nobody’s Child did what many perceived to be impossible. And it’s only just started.

Scroll down to see the three Nobody’s Child dresses that I’m supporting for the summer. Then, continue to browse the best of the rest of its impressive clothing section.

1. GINGHAM

What summer wardrobe would be complete without a gingham dress? And just when I thought Esme’s original green dress (the one Phoebe Dynevor was wearing) couldn’t be improved upon, I saw this perfect pink iteration.

Nobody’s child Pink Esme Gingham Textured Midi Dress (45)

2. TEA

I’ve always had a soft spot for tea dresses, but I often find the fit to be unflattering. Nobody’s Child’s Alexa dress offers the ideal balance of figure, with flowing sleeves, an airy skirt and a cinched waist. I also love this cornflower blue.

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Alexa midi dress with small blue and white stripes (35)

3. EMBROIDERY

If dresses are my weakness, then white embroidery dresses are my addiction. I intend to check off all the summer sartorial trends in one go with the nobody’s Child tie, the cutout back and the puff sleeve midi.

Nobody’s child White Bridgette Broderie Midi Dress (59)

MORE DRESSES FOR CHILDREN OF PERSON

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Alexa Multi-Flower Midi Dress (35)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Pink & Blue Floral Felicia Ruffle Midi Dress (45)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero – Alexa pink and black heart midi dress (35)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero blue and white midi dress with small flowers Selena (39)

Nobody’s child Red Textured Gingham Penny Mini Dress (35)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero – Alexa midi dress with blue and apricot flowers (35)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Alexis White & Lemon Yellow Tie Sleeve Midi Dress (45)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Felicia Purple Floral Ruffle Midi Dress (45)

Nobody’s child White Chloe Textured Ruffle Midi Dress (59)

Nobody’s child Pink Kiera Midi Dress (49)

Nobody’s child Lilac Textured Esme Gingham Midi Dress (45)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Alexa Red and White Stripe Midi Dress (35)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Ditsy Esme White & Blue Midi Dress (45)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero – Alexa black and red cherry midi dress (35)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Lucia White and Blue Floral Midi Dress (42)

Nobody’s child White & Blue Floral Felicia Ruffle Midi Dress (45)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero white and black midi dress Smudge Clementine (45)

Nobody’s child Red & Blue Floral Serena Mini Dress (37)

Nobody’s child Lenzing Ecovero Blue and White Felicia Ruffle Midi Dress (45)

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

Read more about Who What Wear