Banned fashion site Shein to re-enter India via Amazon

NEW DELHI: Chinese fashion brand Shein returns to India in the Amazona market a year and a half after the fashion site, popular for its latest styles and affordable prices, was temporarily banned from selling products in India with Clubhouse and Ali Express to escape tax rules. The site was also subsequently banned by the Home Office as part of India’s crackdown on Chinese apps in 2020.

In 2019, the site had to temporarily stop shipping orders and initiate customer refunds after a crackdown by the Mumbai customs department over allegations that Chinese shopping sites were paying duties lower than they were actually owed. Over 500 packages belonging to Shein and Club House were seized at the time. The seizure order showed that a Shein warehouse was sealed in Mumbai after officials found it undervalued and falsely reporting goods, according to a July 2 report released by Business Standard.

Chinese shopping sites shipping to India were under the scanner for exploiting a loophole that allowed Indian citizens to receive gifts and tax-free samples, those rated under 5,000, from abroad. It was known that several companies exploited this provision to evade the payment of taxes on the parcels. Companies also labeled packages as business-to-business courier (B-2-B) as opposed to B-2-C.

In December 2019, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade of India declared that packages marked as gifts received from abroad will be subject to import duties. The DGFT order caused a temporary halt to e-commerce sites.

Then, in June 2020, as part of a broader crackdown by Indian governments, several popular Chinese apps in India were banned following escalating tensions on the Indochinese border. These included TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, AliExpress, Shein, CamScanner, among others. The apps were to be removed from Google Playstore and Apple App Store.

Now, Amazon Fashion has listed Shein as part of its 2021 Prime Day sale which is scheduled to go live between July 26 and July 27. To be sure, Shein will be listed on Amazon as a seller. Meanwhile, Sheins’ own site for Indian buyers is still unreachable.

Shein had become popular among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers who were shipping orders from the site mainly because of the low prices and the trendy fashions.

Requests sent to Amazon went unanswered.

