Fashion
Banned fashion site Shein to re-enter India via Amazon
NEW DELHI: Chinese fashion brand Shein returns to India in the Amazona market a year and a half after the fashion site, popular for its latest styles and affordable prices, was temporarily banned from selling products in India with Clubhouse and Ali Express to escape tax rules. The site was also subsequently banned by the Home Office as part of India’s crackdown on Chinese apps in 2020.
In 2019, the site had to temporarily stop shipping orders and initiate customer refunds after a crackdown by the Mumbai customs department over allegations that Chinese shopping sites were paying duties lower than they were actually owed. Over 500 packages belonging to Shein and Club House were seized at the time. The seizure order showed that a Shein warehouse was sealed in Mumbai after officials found it undervalued and falsely reporting goods, according to a July 2 report released by Business Standard.
Chinese shopping sites shipping to India were under the scanner for exploiting a loophole that allowed Indian citizens to receive gifts and tax-free samples, those rated under 5,000, from abroad. It was known that several companies exploited this provision to evade the payment of taxes on the parcels. Companies also labeled packages as business-to-business courier (B-2-B) as opposed to B-2-C.
In December 2019, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade of India declared that packages marked as gifts received from abroad will be subject to import duties. The DGFT order caused a temporary halt to e-commerce sites.
Then, in June 2020, as part of a broader crackdown by Indian governments, several popular Chinese apps in India were banned following escalating tensions on the Indochinese border. These included TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, AliExpress, Shein, CamScanner, among others. The apps were to be removed from Google Playstore and Apple App Store.
Now, Amazon Fashion has listed Shein as part of its 2021 Prime Day sale which is scheduled to go live between July 26 and July 27. To be sure, Shein will be listed on Amazon as a seller. Meanwhile, Sheins’ own site for Indian buyers is still unreachable.
Shein had become popular among Gen Z and Millennial shoppers who were shipping orders from the site mainly because of the low prices and the trendy fashions.
Requests sent to Amazon went unanswered.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/banned-fashion-site-shein-to-re-enter-india-through-amazon-11626240761740.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]