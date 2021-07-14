He is a star, Gap takes advantage: will Kanye West save the clothing giant? | Fashion





The Gap has released the second article of their collaboration with the Kanye Wests Yeezy label. A black down jacket called a round jacket, which the rapper wore to the Balenciaga fashion show, follows the electric blue down jacket which went on sale in June. Insiders hope the collaboration will reverse the fortunes of the retail giant and the signs are positive. The lost persimmon house $ 62 million (45 million) in the third quarter of last year, according to Womens Wear Daily, and confirmed plans to close all of its 81 physical stores in the UK and Ireland. But after news of Wests ‘collaboration with the company, announced in June 2020, Gaps’ stock price jumped by up to 40%, according to CNBC, adding $ 700 million in brand value. Last week, financial services firm Wells Fargo told CNBC the collaboration could net the company $ 1 billion in its first year of sales. The Yeezy X Gap will sell clothing for men, women, and kids, but it’s the Wests hoodies that insiders say will be the gem of the collaboration. The good thing for Gap is that Kanye still has enough fans for the hoodies to generate sales, says Ronda Racha Penrice, author and associate editor of Rap Pages. In the link, Yeezy, a brand known for its raised hoodies, will reap the benefits of the boom in comfort clothing such as velor tracksuits and sweatpants brought on by the pandemic. Before the pandemic, West told the the Wall Street newspaper: The hoodie is arguably the most important piece of clothing of the past decade. Rhapsody in pale blue? Yeezy X Gap round jacket. Photography: Gap Inc The collaboration could also allow the entrepreneur to unleash his mainstream fashion dreams. In that same interview, he said he believed, Yeezy is the McDonalds and the apple of clothing. Kanye always wanted to work on a big mainstream platform, says Jeff Carvalho, editor of streetwear site Highsnobiety. Gap is about as common as it is in shopping malls, and product accessibility has long been one of its mantras. Being mainstream is the new cool when it comes to lifestyle brands. Arby Li, editor of men’s fashion website Hypebeast, says that shouldn’t diminish Yeezy’s value. When his line of shoes first launched he said anyone who wanted to buy a pair could possibly do so and that statement came true, which is very interesting in a culture obsessed with limited releases, he said. Kanye West wearing the go round jacket at the Balenciaga show in Paris last week. Photograph: JM Haedrich / Sipa / Rex / Shutterstock It will also benefit Gap, which recently announced a home clothing line, which will be stocked by Walmart. There is already a payoff for Gap from a public relations perspective, says Racha Penrice. Despite her pro-Trump allegiances and controversial slavery comments, both of which have alienated fans, she believes it won’t affect Yeezy X Gap sales. He’s still a star and now Gap is enjoying it, she says. We’re talking about Gap here and it’s been mentioned quite a bit on social media, not to mention influential posts, so it looks like a promising partnership. Indeed, West is determined to make the collaboration work, the products of which are expected to be released this year. I spoke to Yeezy and he is very, very focused on this incredible opportunity, Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gaps, told the Fashion business. [It will] provide a balance for the two, says Racha Penrice. With Yeezy becoming slightly more approachable while still giving Gap an edge he had been missing for some time now.

