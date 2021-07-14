LA Pocket Square clothing isn’t your typical custom tailor – Robb Report

Celebrating their 10th year together, Andrew Cheung and Rodolfo Ramirez, founders of Pocket clothes in downtown Los Angeles, manufacture bespoke men’s clothing on their own terms. In addition to their selection of over 2,000 fabrics, hundreds of buttons, and a wide variety of stitch choices for their unique garments, they also frequently incorporate textiles that are culturally or emotionally relevant to the customer: fabrics from overseas trips, Indonesian batiks and even custom-printed fabrics of significant artwork have all been used in their designs. Ramirez says it’s a way to infuse a story into an item of clothing, a touch that’s very representative of their brand.

The entrepreneurs, who met in their first year as roommates at nearby University of Southern California, shared a love of fashion and an otherwise unaffordable men’s fashion magazine subscription. It was as part of a study abroad program all over Asia that Ramirez had clothes made to measure – or at least, it was supposed to be tailor-made.

The founders of Pocket Square Clothing, Rodolfo Ramirez and Andrew Cheung.



Pocket clothes

Recalling his conversation with the tailors, he said, “It was a very prescriptive experience. “This is what men’s clothing should be, these are the styles you have to choose and stick to them!” And my question was, ‘Why?’ Not to mention that I was paying for it!

Upon his return to the United States, he and Cheung, who would end up writing his graduation thesis on the business, decided to launch a clothing line that went against these prescriptive ideas about men’s fashion. . Although neither of them had any experience in making clothes, they enlisted the help of their seamstress moms and eventually learned to sew on their own. Focusing initially on men’s accessories, the two did everything from tailoring the clothes to creating the website.

Realizing they probably wouldn’t be able to keep the ship afloat that way, they commissioned a 50-year-old Los Angeles clothing maker to help fill the orders. Eight years later, the two got a call that they’d better come pick up their fabrics – after half a century of activity, the factory was shutting down. It was a conversation with company employees that prompted Pocket Square to make an important decision: “Most of them have worked here for over 20 years,” notes Ramirez. Determined not to let the employees down, the two pulled together what they could and bought the whole business.

Pocket clothes

In 2019, Ramirez reports, business was booming, with the company recording its best year since opening. Sadly, it’s not hard to guess where this pre-pandemic story is heading. “It was awesome,” he says, “And then it was all canceled.”

Fortunately, the mayor’s office had just launched LA Protects, an initiative to bring area manufacturers to make masks for the masses. While many manufacturers were closed and struggled to source, Pocket Square found that buying a factory that had been around for a while had its benefits: “I basically bought things for 50 years.” , laughs Ramirez. “I had rubber bands that I found in the corners! After getting permission to reopen, they called everyone back and eventually had to hire 15 more sewers to meet demand for masks.

Pocket clothes

Now back to its usual business, Pocket Square once again welcomes customers to its downtown showroom (while continuing online consultations and sale of accessories) and prepare for the launch of its new line of leisure clothing, Hgher. Addressing what both call the “urban gentleman,” their goal is to help each individual develop their own style through clothing. Although Ramirez says he wants to educate customers on what makes custom clothing so amazing, “I’m not here to dictate how you should dress, but I’m here to facilitate your growth.”

His advice for newcomers to the world of bespoke tailoring has more to do with attitude than dress: “I find the best clothes we produce are those that come with a very open mind.

Observing a client’s sartorial evolution, he says, is one of the best parts of the job: “It’s always fun to see the transition from the first suit to the 10th suit that our client gets … you get what I have. have not seen? These things are very interesting to me, I think that’s what sets us apart. We are storytellers.