Don’t miss this long white dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

It’s time to go! Time is running out and it feels like time is flowing faster than ever. Amazons The Drop has just launched their new Collaboration Collection, but if you’ve ever purchased The Drop, you know that as soon as a collection is launched, time starts to run out to buy it. These limited edition made-to-order pieces are available for only 30 hours and then they are gone forever!

This time, Amazon collaborated with Tennille Murphy, blogger, interior designer and personal care guru. Murphy wanted to design a collection that was versatile, timeless and perfect to wear on many occasions, and she clearly succeeded. There are only hours left to shop (or maybe even minutes as you read this), but luckily the collections stunning white dress is still available!

See it!

Get The Drop Women’s White Tie Back Maxi Dress by @thetennillelife_ for only $ 60 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 14, 2021, but are subject to change. Only available until 6 p.m. on July 14, 2021!

Do you know the classic pickup line where someone asks if it hurts when you fell from the sky? This is what came to mind when we saw this ultra angelic white dress. It’s so beautiful in its sheer simplicity. There aren’t a million little details, but every little aspect of the design has been done right, and that’s what we love about it.

This dress is made of tencel, so it’s flowing, airy and soft, but it has a mid-weight feel, so you won’t have to worry about it blowing all over the place in the wind. It’s also lined, so you don’t need to take extra briefs to wear it with. It’s a long dress, so it goes down to the bottom of the legs, and it has a V-neckline with thin straps. The back is mostly open except for where the shoulder straps attach in the middle. So cute and adjustable!

See it!

Get The Drop Women’s White Tie Back Maxi Dress by @thetennillelife_ for only $ 60 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 14, 2021, but are subject to change. Only available until 6 p.m. on July 14, 2021!

This machine washable dress is just a dream from all points of view. Dress it up with sparkly heels, a cute headband or some of your favorite jewelry, or dress it up with a denim jacket and sneakers or a straw fedora and slippers. Whatever you do, buy it before it’s gone for good!

See it!

Get The Drop Women’s White Tie Back Maxi Dress by @thetennillelife_ for only $ 60 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, July 14, 2021, but are subject to change. Only available until 6 p.m. on July 14, 2021!

Not your style? Buy more from The Drop here and subscribe to SMS updates so you don’t miss out on the next collection! Remember to check everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!