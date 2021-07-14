Holiday vibes filter through men’s and women’s fashion – Sourcing Journal

The rising cost of flights and hotels is not the only sign that consumers are in vacation mode.

In addition to second-hand clothing, fashion for the beach was abundant in the Resort 2022 and Spring / Summer 2022 men’s collections, with several brands bringing a “psychedelic and funky touch” to typical beachwear, according to the forecasting firm. Heuritech fashion trends.

The destinations designers used to dress for, however, are varied, some channeling the airy, bohemian vibe of Tulum with linen and crochet and others embracing the retro freshness of Hawaii with printed shirts and bold colors. . Meanwhile, the pile of men’s and women’s pastels signals a sunnier, more upbeat outlook for fashion in general.

The universally beloved theme gives the retailer a lot to work with. Here, Heuritech provides an overview of the most promising holiday-inspired fashion trends for 2022.

Crochet

From yellow sets with scalloped edges from Casablanca to Ambush bra tops, designers are exploring the DIY look and feel of crochet.

“Knitting has been a huge fashion trend for over a year, and crochet has become the trendy knitted textile of late, with big brands and independent designers incorporating textiles into their collections,” reported Heuritech.

Linen

No fabric sums up “vacation fashion” as well as linen. “This is not only desirable for its practicality in heat, but also for its growing reputation as a durable material,” Heuritech said.

Although linen is predominant in today’s summer collections, its popularity is expected to increase as the sustainability movement continues to gain momentum. Key items for women will be tops and beach dresses, although brands like Lemaire are also showcasing natural fabric as an option for workwear. Heuritech said retailers can expect this trend to reach other segments soon, including consumer dressers.

The look of linen for men is slightly different. Compared to its “strong beach overtones” for women’s clothing, Heuritech described men’s linen as a minimalist safari. The fabric takes on desert undertones in such garments as Hed Mayner’s tunic tops and Yohji Yamaoto’s relaxed epaulet-embellished blazer.

Faded denim

Bleached denim was made for the beach. Light wash washes made a strong impression in the women’s collections by Y / Project and Alessandra Rich. In addition to being used for jeans, Heuritech saw a slight increase in silhouettes such as miniskirts and bleached denim shorts.

The trend, however, was more popular in men’s collections. With influential brands such as Isabel Marant, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga embracing this wash for all of their denims, the bleached denim intrigue signals a “large-scale move away from darker hues,” Heuritech added. Expect to see bleached denim jeans worn by mainstream and trendy consumers.

Pastel

Pastels, Heuritech said, are the “quintessential shade of color” for the 2022 holiday theme. Since pastels share the same hue, they can easily be combined and paired, resulting in lovely multi-colored looks. men and women. While shorts and tops are the most common ways for womenswear designers to showcase pastels, men were “big fans” of showing pastels in costume form.

While yellow, blue, pink and green were present, pastel purple, a color close to WGSN’s key color for 2023, digital lavender, was the most popular color trend. The color, which Heuritech noted compliments other “sand and sea colors,” has often been executed in relaxed beach shapes and paired with pearl jewelry.

Printed button-down shirts

Months of wearing t-shirts and sweatshirts give way to button-down shirts, especially print versions. “The loose fit and relaxed cuffs make it the perfect piece for the summer heat,” Heuritech said of the garments.

Short-sleeved button-down shirts have been seen in the men’s collections of Bluemarble, White Mountaineering and Lemaire, with floral and abstract prints being the most widely used. Cotton was the main manufacture, but Heuritech saw some variation in mesh and velvet.

Long-sleeved versions were more popular in women’s collections from brands like Rhude and Nanushka.

Diffusion dye

Button-down shirts were a popular canvas for diffusion dyeing – a new, softer take on the traditional tie-dye. “Coincidentally, it also works well with the popular pastel trend,” Heuritech said.

The soft color transitions of the dyeing technique are in harmony with the relaxed beach vibe found in the MSGM and Oamc collections. While Casablanca advocated for diffusion-dyed chiffon dresses, Heuritech named shorts and pants the most popular garments in women’s clothing. Pants and tops were a favorite way to use the dye in men’s clothing.

Short shorts

Shorts have become even shorter for men. “Clearly drawing inspiration from athletic wear with elasticated belts and roomy silhouettes, short shorts were featured throughout the men’s clothing runway,” Heuritech said.

Bare-legged silhouettes were also a canvas for other holiday-friendly trends such as pastel purple (as seen in Sean Suen’s collection) and knit (as seen in Wales Bonner’s collection).

Ribbed knit variations dominated the women’s collections. “The handcrafted nature of knitted shorts makes them the perfect inclusion for the carefree holiday trend with durability, slow fashion, and natural textiles being central to this look,” Heuritech said.