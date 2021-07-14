Are your favorite fashion brands using forced labor? | Business and Economy News

The reliance of the global fashion and retail industries on the production of low-cost, fast-turnaround products through outsourcing and complex, globalized supply chains has allowed forced labor to take hold. thrive, warn workers’ rights advocates, saying big fashion brands profiting from the model appear reluctant to change. .

The clothing industry employs more than 60 million workers worldwide, according to the World Bank Group. And although 97% of fashion and retail brands have codes of conduct and corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards, these policies are neither effective in preventing forced labor nor in ensuring solutions for workers, according to advocacy group KnowTheChain.

KnowTheChains 2021 Clothing and Footwear Benchmark Report (PDF) recently ranked 37 of the world’s largest fashion companies on a scale of 0 to 100 for their anti-forced labor efforts, with 100 representing best practices.

The group identified allegations of forced labor in the supply chains of 54 percent of the companies it examined.

What struck us was that the industry average score was 41 out of 100, which is a significant failure to manage risk, Felicitas Weber, project manager at KnowTheChain, told Al Jazeera.

The report also found that the world’s biggest luxury brands are among the worst offenders to tackle the worst forms of exploitation in their supply chains, with an average score of 31 out of 100.

French luxury goods company Kering (owner of the Alexander McQueen and Gucci labels) scored 41 out of 100, while LVMH (owner of the Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton labels) scored 19 out of 100. Tapestry (owner of the labels) Coach and Kate Spade), first rated this year, scored 16 out of 100.

A customer exits a Coach store at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California, United States [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]

Kering, LVMH and Tapestry did not respond to Al Jazeeras’ requests for comment.

Italian luxury fashion house Prada ranked just 5 out of 100 on the KnowTheChains benchmark, and its score has deteriorated over time.

But in a statement to Al Jazeera, the Prada Group said it was working to push its standards higher and challenged the KnowTheChains methodology.

Prada claims KnowTheChain does not take into account the fact that most Pradas factories are located in Italy, which allows it to closely monitor and deal with any fault or violation.

While KnowTheChains ‘findings are striking, they are not surprising to workers’ rights advocates.

Garment workers stretch to relax at Fakhruddin Textile Mills Limited in Gazipur, Bangladesh [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Labor abuse is embedded in the supply chain model championed by the clothing giants, Penelope Kyritsis, research director at the Worker Rights Consortium, a labor rights watchdog, told Al Jazeera.

By continually demanding shorter lead times and lower prices from their suppliers and fueling competition between supplier factories, fashion and retail brands make it difficult for factory owners to respect for labor laws and standards, she explained.

This dynamic was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, when clothing brands sought to minimize their economic fallout by abruptly canceling orders from their supplier factories, resulting in massive layoffs, pushing workers to the brink of misery. , Kyritsis said.

For example, in Bangladesh, the second largest employer of garment workers after China, more than a million garment workers, mostly women, were made redundant or temporarily sacked when fashion brands canceled orders at the height of closures. pandemics of last year, according to research (PDF) conducted by the Penn State University Center for Global Workers Rights.

Vulnerable migrants

While it is not known exactly how many migrant and refugee workers are employed in the garment industry, they constitute a large portion of the workforce in all regions, KnowTheChain told Al Jazeera.

For example, garment factories in Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan depend heavily on workers from neighboring countries, according to the Clean clothing campaign.

Jordan’s garment industry is estimated to employ nearly 70,000 workers, of whom 53,000 are migrants, the IndustriALL Global Union found in 2019. And the Brazilian textile sector in Sao Paulo employs around 300,000 Bolivian workers, according to non-governmental organizations cited in a report by the Business and Human Rights Resource Center.

Garment factory workers and staff are seen in a truck as they arrive to receive a coronavirus vaccine at an industrial park in Phnom Penh, Cambodia [File: Cindy Liu/Reuters]

Migrants are often more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, as they are often employed in informal agreements, are undocumented or lack adequate protection under the law.

Migrants sometimes have to pay up to a year of their salary to get the job, so really [its] pretty outrageous, KnowTheChains Weber explained. We’ve seen more and more businesses reimburse these costs, but we need businesses to step up dramatically and not take a small step every year.

Of the 28 retail and fashion companies disclosing policies on migrant workers in the KnowTheChain report, only two companies provided examples of practical changes they are taking to address worker grievances. These grievances can include payroll deductions, abusive working and living conditions, intimidation, sexual harassment and threats.

While the ability to organize and challenge abusive working conditions is crucial, thousands of unionized garment workers have reportedly been sacked because of their union membership and organization during the pandemic, according to KnowTheChain.

Know and show supply chains

More generally, companies in the industry need to be able to know and show their supply chains, which means mapping and publishing the names of the suppliers they work with at all levels, Weber said.

Abusive working conditions thrive in countries with weak labor laws and enforcement, but many fashion brands based in Europe and the United States continue to try to escape responsibility for what is happening more. far in their supply chain, Chloe Cranston, business and human rights manager at Anti-Slavery International, told Al Jazeera.

Cranston cited the example of products made using forced labor by members of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang region.

Workers are seen on the production line of a cotton textile factory in Korla, Xinjiang in China’s Uyghur Autonomous Region [File: cnsphoto via Reuters]

A recent report by Amnesty International documented the mass imprisonment and systemic torture of Uyghur Muslims living in China, including through firsthand testimony. Some of these accounts detail forced labor and Uyghurs being forced to live and work in a factory.

Almost the entire fashion industry is involved in Uyghur forced labor, through the sourcing of yarn or cotton, for example, Cranston said.

On Tuesday, the United States issued an updated business advisory warning companies doing business in Xinjiang that they face an increased risk of breaking U.S. law amid mounting evidence of forced labor in the region. , as well as other human rights and intrusive violations. surveillance.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump has banned all cotton products from western China’s Xinjiang region over allegations they are subjected to forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims. The United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom have also sanctioned Chinese nationals for the allegations of abuse.

We have seen some progress in this area over the past year, but the sad reality remains that the fashion industry still has a long way to go to ensure that it is not complicit in crimes against the humanity suffered by Uyghurs, Cranston said.

Fashion and retail companies have significant corporate power, she stressed, and they have a responsibility to ensure that the way they work with suppliers, unions and workers allows for Decent working conditions for people up and down their supply chains from those who harvest raw materials like cotton to those who spin them into fabric in factories.

It shouldn’t be a consumer’s burden to try to ensure a purchase without slavery, Cranston said.