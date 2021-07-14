Saratoga store donates dresses to military and healthcare workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the wedding industry hard over the past year as it came to a halt as the virus raged across the country.

But, even in these trying times, a Saratoga wedding dress store always gives brides an even tougher battle.

Inside Lily Saratoga, Wedding consultants like Allie Plouman make sure every bride finds the dress of their dreams.

What would you like to know Lily Saratoga gave 12 frontline military or health workers free dresses, veils and accessories for their big day

The event was hosted by the non-profit organization Brides Across America

This is the third year that the store has participated in the event

It’s a busy time for the store, which has a backlog of brides. Over the past year, many have had to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19. On top of that, it has been a very difficult year for the wedding industry as a whole, including local bridal shops like Lily Saratoga.

Laura Mullen explains that the past year and a half has completely changed the way she runs the business.

“We were also closed for three months during the closures and the quarantine period last year,” she said. “And then to come back to it, [we] had to really adjust the way we do things. “

But even through an unprecedented year, the small business is giving back to women who fight their own battles, like Morgan Via, whose fiance is deployed with the Army National Guard and is not expected to return until the end of the year. .

Morgan not only takes care of the deployment, but she’s also fighting COVID-19 on the front lines as a nurse. In addition to this, she is also working to earn her doctorate in nursing practice.

“I work in primary care, so I’m not as involved as some people, but it’s definitely been a lot,” says Via.

Via is just one of 12 different brides, in the military and in healthcare, who will receive her dress, veils and accessories for free.

“It’s been a really tough year, needless to say, so we really wanted to help take some stress off their plate,” added Plouman, as she searched for dresses for her client.

Mullen won’t let pandemic prevent store from participating in nonprofit program Brides across America. The group was founded to thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the country.

At Lily, the brides were given a full service date, with a wide selection of dresses up to $ 5,000, all offered free of charge. Last year, the store offered more than $ 50,000 in retail sales for the event.

“We don’t want them to feel cataloged, like they’re coming in and here is this $ 199 dress off the rack; it’s the only thing you have to choose. We really want to make the experience special for them. “said Mullen.

Although it took a few tries, Morgan finally found this one. She walked out of the store with her dream dress in her hand, counting the days until her fiancé came home safe and sound. She says this opportunity makes the bride’s big day an even greater blessing.

“When he comes back from deployment, it’s on the occasion of our wedding,” she said. “And that’s good, because we can have more of the wedding than we want, since I didn’t have to spend that much on a dress.”