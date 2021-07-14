Saint Laurents Men’s Watch Spring / Summer 2022





Saint Laurent launched its Men’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection collection with a show on Wednesday, with an unveiling which, according to a press release, occurred “in a masterpiecesBy Doug Aitken. In June, Saint Lauren confirmed that creative director Anthony Vaccarello had commissioned Aitken for a large-scale in situ installation that the French fashion house would offer to Venice and the public. The artwork itself, which served as the site for the Spring / Summer 2022 show on Wednesday, will remain accessible to the public until July 30. At the top, watch the full Saint Laurent Spring / Summer 2022 Menswear Show. “Saint Laurent’s cult iconography has always combined creative disciplines through art and fashion,” Vaccarello said Wednesday. “Through these collaborations, I want to merge artistic visions from different fields into a unique work. Learn more about Aitken’s piece, direct from the Saint Laurent team: “Located on the island of Isola Della Certosa, Green Lens is a living experiential work of art and also a destination, a place to explore, inspire and inspire. It will evoke the future through its reflective crystalline interior that reveals a kaleidoscopic view and a dense botanical environment. It will be a stand-alone work of art, and from the outside it will create a combination of reflections mixed with clouds, haze and wild green vegetation evoking a mysterious presence. Inside the sculpture there will be a huge kaleidoscope-like living space that reflects the changing landscape, sky and environment. This installation transforms the landscape into a living abstraction. At the end of last month, Saint Laurent unveiled a 2021 denim collection that draws inspiration from the 1970s via distressed jackets and blazers. The collection was teased months earlier with a video featuring Hailey Bieber, Anok Yai, Romeo Beckham, Sonny Hall, Megan Miles and more. Doug Aitken, meanwhile, made headlines. earlier this year for its multi-screen film installation collaboration with LA Dance Project. The immersive cinematic experience deals with the pandemic, albeit in an abstract and uniquely personal way. “2020, and from what we’ve seen from 2021, it’s kind of a new era we’re living in”, Aitken Told Deborah Vankin for the Los Angeles Times in February. “And maybe this work tries to share [that idea] with people, to create a bridge to help us navigate that, to help us understand where we are and where we are potentially going.

