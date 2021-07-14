17 tie-waist dresses that will rain the compliments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

If you are looking for the ultimate flattering dress style, a tie waist dress is a great place to start! Many tie waist dresses have a loose fit and hug your waist, which can give you the most gorgeous figure. Whatever your body type, a dress with a tie waist can do wonders for your self-confidence!

With summer in full swing, these dresses are our go-to outfit and we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch. These tie-waist dresses are going to give you tons of compliments every time you wear them and who doesn’t love the little positive feedback? Read on to add these looks to your wardrobe ASAP!

Our 17 Favorite Tie Waist Dresses That Are Absolute Compliment Magnets

1. If you’re in a rush and just need a casual outfit to pull on, this tank top jersey number Longwu is a must!

2. Thousands of buyers say that this short-sleeved dress MEROKEETY is surprisingly flattering!

3. If you are looking for a more unique look at the waist, this LILLUSORY tank top bodycon dress has an elegant drape effect!

4. This MEROKEETY dress has an equally chic drape detail but in the form of short sleeves!

5. Wrap dresses always have the most flattering silhouettes and this Naggoo optionis one of our favorite floral versions!

6. Anyone who likes dresses should have a cute midi version like this one from MIXED!

7. We love the flowy layered ruffle hem on this BTFBM Tie Waist Mini Dress!

8. The detail of the waist to tie on this Angashion midi wrap dress is bulkier, which adds so much to its aesthetic!

9. This button down dress A. We live is made of a lightweight fabric ideal for the summer heat!

ten. Over 22,000 buyers have fallen completely in love with this adorable mini dress Relipop, and were equally obsessed!

11. So simple is more your style, this fluid midi dress levaca has a classic and clean look!

12. Hem on this halter dress ECOWISH has an interesting asymmetrical design that is totally on trend, and is sure to attract tons of compliments!

13. This Tahari midi dress has a self-tie belt that hugs you in the perfect spot!

14. We love this peasant style Exlura mini dress has a wide belt that ties at the back for a different atmosphere!

15. Buyers claim to get compliments every time they wear this ECOWISH geometric midi dress, and it’s easy to see why!

16. Do you like long dresses? This a die Milumia is flattering and an absolute stopper show!

17. This Relipop mini dress is an amazing style to wear for a summer night out with the best friends!

