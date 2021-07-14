Fashion
Speech from the bride: why I decided to speak at my own wedding
I went to more weddings than I can count in the years leading up to my wedding in 2011, so many that my best friend Leslie joked that we should make concert inspired tees listing all the stops on our extensive tour. national wedding. There were country club weddings in Nashville; big and big food deals on my long native island; a desert dance party in Phoenix. Along the way, I observed various customs: where I come from, the wedding is introduced with great fanfare by the DJ before dancing, as absurdly as possible, in the reception. It would never have flown in a southern shindig where the men wore white ties, full of tails. But one constant seemed to prevail regardless of the couple’s state, religion or ethnicity: the brides did not speak.
The groom’s father usually gave a speech at the rehearsal dinner. Most often, the father of the bride approached the microphone and gave the usual speech at the wedding reception. I remember the grooms also coming to the rehearsal, with gracious remarks for both families, and tender, aww-inducing closures directed at the bride (or in a few cases on my “wedding” tour “, the other groom) on her desire to be married the next day. These speeches were largely charming (although my own father more than double my three-minute guide time.) But as an assortment of men rose from their seats, cleared their throats and clinked crystal glasses, I felt myself throwing a kick. eager eye on brides as they sat silent in variations of white cocktail dresses. I wanted to hear what they had to say; what they thought of their families and their fiancés at a time so relentless for women and girls In my experience, mothers of the bride and groom spoke a little more often than the brides themselves but still less than the fathers, leaving the anecdotes, jokes, mood and tone to the guys. Maybe it’s just the eternal journalist in me, m But not hearing about the bride made me feel like I was missing the heart of the story.
Many wedding traditions already carry a lingering scent of patriarchy: fathers (at least Christian couples) walk their daughters down the aisle; the families of the brides pay for the reception; speech of the father of the bride. The word “dot” is not do not ringing in my head. As a bridesmaid, then engaged to be engaged, I began to see how much effort, energy and funds went into marital beauty, from multiple hairstyling and makeup trials to shaping. eyebrows, manis gel, tactful self-tanner, and a subscription to a workout routine that would give Michelle Obama arms. Hearing only the thundering voices of men during the wedding weekend itself fueled a nagging feeling that brides should always be seen and not heard; bright smile and look dazzlingly beautiful and be evaluated on their appearance, not their words. I couldn’t let it stick to my own wedding; neither did my mother, apparently, who gave a nice speech at our reception in Florida.
“Who’s standing in the middle of the ballroom after three glasses of champagne on an empty stomach and I mean completely empty, because fitting into that dress meant no solid food for three weeks? Who does that?” Miriam “Midge” Maisel Asks As She Takes The Mic At Her Own Wedding Reception In The Marvelous Season One Mrs. Maisel. I do. “As a stand up comedian waiting to perform, Midge can’t resist the draw of the audience.” I thought I should get up here today and tell you all that I love this man. ”The applause was thunderous as she shticks on her meticulous life planning, from declaring Russian Bed as her major at the age of six to finding her signature at 12.
I can understand that public speaking is a white-hot terror for most people, regardless of gender, and that brides should be able to speak, or not speak, at will. Although I am outspoken and outgoing, the thought of speaking in public still literally makes me blush and tremble. But I decided to do it anyway at our rehearsal dinner, which was less scary on a smaller scale. I didn’t want to just sit back and point out my dress and my bouncy hair. I wanted, as always, my voice to be heard. When I got up in my chair, there was a small wave of pleasant surprise to see the bride in the front of the room. I barely remember what I said other than thanking my in-laws for a lovely dinner, comparing my husband’s infallible beauty to that of George Clooney, and referring to my mother as the “guiding light of my life ”, which is true but, especially to a writer, in retrospect it sounds like too sentimental and too sentimental to put it. Looking back, I don’t care. It’s less about what I said and more than I said anything at all.
