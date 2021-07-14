Outdoor Voices one-shoulder exercise dress is even better than the OG





Scroll down to see more images Yall, someone has to come to my apartment and take my credit card because Outdoor Voices continues to put me in a position where I have no choice but to spend. I was already a fan of the Exercise Dress, but the new One shoulder version?? Come on, it’s too good to pass up! While OV shoppers have been in love with the exercise dress for quite some time, its popularity has recently been reignited after Gen Z fashionistas TikTok discovered just how versatile (and comfortable) it is. They love to dress it up for a date, to go shoppingTBH, they wear it pretty much to do everything except exercise. And that’s absolutely OK! Especially in the case of One shoulder dress, which is not exactly the same as the OG. The biggest difference (other than, you know, the one-shoulder silhouette) is that this new dress doesn’t have a built-in shorts liner underneath, so unless you’re wearing your own spandex, it’s not. so convenient for exercise. That said, this could be the brand’s answer to so many buyers who don’t actually wear the original exercise dress to the gym. This one is even more functional for a real fashion style! It has the built-in sports bra, and because it’s still made from the same sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric, it’s perfect for those hot summer days when you want to look cute but still want to look cute. you feel like you have sports. The new dress costs $ 100 and comes in three colourways, so as soon as I decide which one (or two) I need, you better think I’ll order. That said, sizes in the black and navy colourways go fast, so if you’re a team exercise dress, don’t wait. Scroll down to shop all the colors below, and get ready to step into fall with a one-shoulder tan line. Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale. White There’s just something so chic about Tennis Prep about a white exercise dress, am I right? Marine Marine is certainly the most unexpected color of the three. Pair it with a white cardigan and kicks. Black If you see me wearing the black version of that dress on the night of the date, no, you didn’t.

