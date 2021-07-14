How the pandemic pause prompted Liberty Fairs to disrupt its strategy – Sourcing Journal

Liberty debuted in Miami alongside her sister show Cabana over the weekend, reintroducing the apparel industry to in-person events. The three-day event at the Miami Beach Convention Center also showed glimmers of a more daring and independent freedom to come.

As Liberty’s first post-Covid in-person event, Edwina Kulego, vice president of Liberty Fairs, said pre-Covid expectations had been thrown out the window in the name of security. “We really just wanted to stick to the guidelines,” she said. “Above all, we wanted it to be safe. “

Wider walkways and separate entrances for Liberty and Cabana kept crowds to a minimum. Hand sanitizer was available and event staff wore masks. Although there was no warrant to show proof of vaccination, signs reminded unvaccinated participants to practice social distancing and wear masks. The majority of exhibitors and attendees, however, went maskless and resumed the usual trade show formalities like handshakes, hugs and exchanging business cards, not to mention enjoying a nut bar. coco, personalized bracelets and free waxes by European Wax Center in Cabana.

“Everyone is excited to be outside and happy to see each other. After a while these trade shows become very family oriented, and just being able to see friends after a year and a half has been so exciting, ”said Sharifa Murdock, co-owner and co-founder of Liberty Fairs.

Participants also came to do business. An exhibitor told Murdock he placed more orders in the first day in Miami than in the last two events in Las Vegas.

As the effects of the pandemic on the supply chain were visible – brands presented a variety of products for the current season, fall / winter 2021-2022 and some spring / summer 22 products – Kulego said that the show reflected the current state of the garment industry. “There is no traditional fashion calendar. Brands bring what they have and they bring what they can produce. Many factories are still facing the pandemic and are closing their doors, ”she said.

Indeed, the living room was a mixed bag. Paige and Seven for All Mankind showed instant footage for fall and the holidays. Scotch & Soda presented their Spring / Summer 22 collection with a retro beach theme.

“What’s so wonderful and what’s going on very well is that the industry is backing us up again, you know the buyers are here, they write orders and see that at the show,” Kulego said. “The brands have come, they brought their products and they are ready to do business. Just seeing that bond being remade in person just gives us hope for the future as it has been quite intimidating. “

Shake it

Once organizers accepted that they would not be able to run the show at their usual New York home due to Covid restrictions, Kulego said they landed in Miami as a new venue. of his show on the east coast.

Besides Florida having more relaxed Covid guidelines compared to other parts of the United States, which gave all parties involved ample time to plan ahead, and the state has positioned itself as a An attractive destination to herald the return of socializing, establishing a deeper footprint in the sands of Miami was a natural next step for Liberty Fairs as a business.

Thanks to Cabana, which has always put on a show in the city that aligns with Miami Swim Week, Kulego said the company already has a “strong presence” in the Miami market. Additionally, some of Liberty’s regular vendors are already planning to host their own events in Miami this summer. This opened a window of opportunity, she added, to bring men’s and women’s ready-to-wear closer together and to highlight that Liberty is no longer a show just for men.

“Many of our retailers who buy items for men and women have always asked why [don’t] Cabana and Liberty come together since we are the same company, ”said Kulego. “We wanted to consolidate and provide buyers with an easier shopping experience. “

It is a strategy that is likely to hold up.

Ahead of the pandemic, Liberty aligned its dates with male-centric events like New York Men’s Day in February and July and Project Las Vegas in February and August. As locations changed from time to time – Liberty experimented with a downtown Las Vegas spot in 2018 – shoppers have made a habit of dividing their time between events. It was a convenient way to secure an audience, but buyers’ time was limited, making it all the more difficult for events to deliver a full show experience.

The pandemic break, however, has forced the company to slow down and reconsider its schedule, locations, and what it means to be a trade show. Giving feedback, collaborating and trying to “figure out how to help brands and retailers was the best thing we could have done,” said Murdock.

Liberty has partnered with wholesale platform Joor to launch its first digital show in June 2020, which it will continue to host in tandem with physical shows. While some people prefer an in-person experience, the online platform, Murdock said, allows brands to sell beyond the show schedule and helps retailers fill in the gaps.

And like many city dwellers who fled New York City for greener pastures during the pandemic, Kulego said Liberty was “not married in New York.”

“We are open and we will go where the industry tells us where it is needed. Dallas is doing very well. Chicago is a big market for men, ”she said, adding that international markets are also on the table.

Liberty is also not returning to Las Vegas this summer. The next event, in collaboration with LA Mens Market, will take place August 4-5 in the recently restored Capitol Milling building in downtown Los Angeles.

“I think over the years in the fashion industry we’ve had to do certain things a certain way… we went to Vegas because it’s our story and everyone does it, but then a while, it’s like we have to keep doing this? ”said Murdock.

The LA show, she added, will bring a different vibe. “We’re just trying to change things because, as we see, the industry was rocked during the pandemic and we wanted to come back in a new, fresh and different way, not just doing the same thing,” a- she declared.