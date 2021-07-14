Strategist investigates 2021 Stacy Adams shoes

Prior to writing for The Strategist, Jenna Milliner-Waddell covered interior design for Forbes Finds. Now she finds the top rated products you didn’t know you needed, from placemats to jigsaw puzzles. Photo-Illustration: Strategist. Photo: Courtesy of the retailer

The name Stacy Adams is not used in popular culture like red stockings or Gucci moccasins. And you probably haven’t even thought of wearing a pair of Stacy Adams in years. But if you’re black and of a certain age, you probably remember the days when they wore the It dress shoe. Stacy Adams is a black staple, celebrity fashion stylist Avon Dorsey said. My uncles had them in the 80s and 90s, and they were the fly flyers. If you had a pair of Stacy Adams in their generation, you were crap.

Stacy Adams was founded in 1875. In the Jazz Age, corporate wing tips were popularized by musicians like Cab Calloway and Lionel Hampton, who typically associated them with zoot suits from that era. And although the brand is not owned by black people, over the years the shoes have become a touchstone in the black community. They reflected a particular type of cool. In a 1980 Washington To post Black Style article, Ernie Smith, a black man who owned 100 pairs of shoes some of which were Stacy Adams, describes their importance: In high school, the shoes you had to have were Stacy Adams. It doesn’t matter what else you wore but if you had these shoes you were part of the IN crowd. You were one of the bandits with the big hat and the long shoes. Thebandit Smith describes exactly who fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie photos wearing the shoe, too. It is strongly associated with the dress style of Detroit or Chicago, she says. The colorful costumes, the dandy style in black Midwestern culture.

My father, Frederick Waddell, was born in 1947 and grew up in the 1950s and 1960s in Gary, Indiana. Gary was occupied and possessed by black people. My dad says most of the people he grew up around were working class people, college graduates, and many of the businesses he shopped at were black owned. Gary has given birth to stars like Los Angeles Laker Willie McCarter and Michael Jackson. The Jackson Five have been to every Gary Roosevelt High School talent show and won, he says. The people of Gary also liked to look their best. Gary’s people were very, very smart. They were the latest fashions, he said. Some middle class people wore fur coats. Cashmere coats were great for men. And then, of course, there was Stacy Adams. When I was 14, my dad did odd jobs to save money for his first pair. When you had enough money to buy a really good pair of shoes, you bought Stacy Adams. And people would recognize them by their appearance, he said. But that didn’t stop my dad from bragging.

My fathers Stacy Adams were always black, but even in the ’60s he says you could find them in navy blue or beige or a two-tone colourway, and if anyone really wanted to match the yellow suit with some Stacy Adams, they would find them. The designs have become even more playful over time. In the 90s you could find them in leather, suede, leather with pressed croc effect, moccasins, monk strap, double monk strap, you name it, style blogger says. Quin Lewis. And, he adds, in every colorway imaginable: In an era when men were relegated to brown or black dress shoes, Stacy Adams gave them something new and exciting. It was also a time when men felt more comfortable with color. We had the purple suit and we needed the purple shoes to complement our monochrome fit, explains Lewis.

Snoop Dogg and Tupac at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Lewis, who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, has fond memories of his own Stacy Adams shoes. He’s 41, so he was a kid in the 80s and 90s era of colorful male clothing. But as someone who has always had a strong sense of style, Lewis says he wore costumes in grade school, he gravitated around them. Lewis’s eldest and millennial childhood marks the last period of popularity for Stacy Adams shoes. In the 80s, Morris Day, the frontman of the funk band The Time, was known for his Stacy Adams. He referred to the shoes in the band song The Walk (Damn, Im bout to walk in my Stacy Adams). In 2000, Snoop dogg had released the nostalgic Stacey Adams, an ode to the OG generation whose shoe represented the dandy style.

A quality, cool and fashionable shoe is always important, but our interpretation of what it is will always change. Yes, Stacy Adams is still here. And while the brand has had notable partnerships over the past few years, an advertising campaign with GQ, collaborations with celebrities like Tyrese Gibson and Terrence J they are not part of popular discourse. We don’t really have any more occasions where you might need blue ostrich shoes, says Christie. Same Day, whose the style has remained more or less the same, turned away from the mark. I wore Stacy Adams, and Stacy Adams never gave me any recognition and put them on the map in a lot of balaclavas. So what does Morris Days sound like? he said to Star Tribune in 2019, when he announced his next line of shoes.

Morris Day of The Time from the film 1984 Purple rain.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

And then there’s my dad, the kid who already saved up for his first pair of Stacy Adams. He eventually became the young man who yearned for high-end European designer shoes. Basically it got better: as you got older and started traveling around the country, you were then introduced to designer shoes, Italian shoes, like Bruno Magli, he said. My dad hasn’t worn Stacy Adams since his freshman year of college. And today, at 74, he prefers the soft insoles, durable leather and the glove-like feel of his Cole Haan moccasins.

