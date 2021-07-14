Iconic spies and detectives with stunning dress codes





The chase, the chase, the kill, the adrenaline rush, the tingling sensation in the spine. Super Spies and Detectives have saved the world time and time again by displaying their skill, intelligence, agility, and formidable muscle power, along with stunning personal style. Solve the style mysteries of some iconic spies and detectives: JAMES BOND

Tuxedos anyone? With a vodka martini, shaken not stirred. Agent 007 has been synonymous with power and style for decades now. Daniel Craig, the last Bond, just does it. Being careless with a costume is fascinating. Tom Ford gray suits, Omega Seamaster Diver Blue watch, summer shirts, cool shades, swimwear worthy of the name, Bond is a fashion icon. Special mention for the cufflinks. Details matter. The best choice: When fashion is about knowing the rules and breaking them, Bond does his best. Be indulgent with your personal style, he seems to be saying. But do the best. ETHAN HUNTING Whether Mr. Cruise is hopping off the Burj Khalifa in tactical gear, donning the stylish Oakley Wind Jacket goggles, or roaming the continents, he’s a pleasing eye-catcher as a suave IMF agent. Tailored-fit pants and shirts have a huge appeal. On the road, a hooded distressed leather jacket, jeans and a basic tee do it all together. Ghost Protocol sees the Tudor Heritage Chronograph watch on Ethan. Gray and blue suits and tuxedos and Hawaiian shirts have also appeared over the years. The best choice: Goggles and tactical clothing make a great combination. Well-fitting clothes leave a lasting impression. SUN This one is high on speculation. The gorgeous Dutch exotic dancer was suspected of being a spy, but there is no real evidence. But she left a lot of fashion choices to think about. Her sensuality was the highlight of her style: beautiful dresses and bras adorned with jewels, hairstyles with feathers and pearls, hats and high heels. Many of her dance costumes were inspired by Malaysian culture. To be as cheeky and brave as she is an eternal fantasy. The best choice: Wear the studded bralette under a wrap dress and unleash the inner diva. SHERLOCK HOLMES Last but never the least. Most beloved eccentric genius detective, Mr. Holmes. In the stories, Sherlock is known to wear the Ulster jacket (like a cape), deer tracker hat and smoking a pipe. Cut to Benedict Cumberbatch, this new-age Sherlock was a talking point in fashion circles and elsewhere. He was wearing a long Milford tweed overcoat, from the British brand Belstaff, with the deer tracker. Slim suits and shirts from Dolce & Gabbana, and these scarves tied in a European buckle style. A highlight of Benedicts Sherlock is his recklessly sleek hairstyle. The best choice: The jacket, the scarves, but what really catches the eye is the effortless attitude. Stay flexible, stay elegant. The columnist speaks about everything related to fashion. Contact @sanikakakirde

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/culture/style/iconic-spies-and-detectives-with-mind-blowing-dress-codes/cid/1822540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

