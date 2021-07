Cannes Film Festival: What do Parisiennes really think of the Riviera style?

Jane Birkin walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with a basket bag in her hand. A Brigitte Bardot in mini shorts for a walk in Saint-Tropez. Sneakers scattered on the decks of the yachts. A Jacquemus hat large enough to live under. As I dream sporadically of the French Riviera from my home in Los Angeles, as far from Europe as I can find myself, a phantasmagoria of these images comes to mind. But is this some kind of Instagram-fueled revisionist story? After all, my own scattered experiences in the south of France don’t quite live up to these projections. They include: an evening in Nice, the former Fitzgerald refuge which has since turned into fertile ground for all things silicone; queuing for Jimmyz in Monte Carlo while watching a streak of Herv Lgerclad women strolling with chain-adorned promoters; a brief visit to Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, a showcase of the wealth manifested through Royal Oak watches and ros magnums. As the world begins to reopen and we collectively watch the vaccinated and the fabulous descend on the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, the question arises. What is the Riviera style, and how do the most chic of them, the Parisiennes, approach it? It turns out that I am not too far in my initial observation. The southeast region not to be confused with the southwest and surfer’s paradise of Biarritz is full of gorgeous local women who can be slightly less on the spectrum effortlessly than what you typically associate with a French woman, explains. Pompom Paris designer Lola Rykiel, noting that a little too much bling, tan and faux snakeskin is far from a rare sight. Writer and creative director Julia Reiss, who lives in Paris and frequents the south of France each summer, agrees the style is definitely stronger. Parisians would probably call it vulgar, but it’s not too eye-catching for an American, she says. Bellies and tight figures abound, the dresses are much shorter, and there is so much more color. While she speculates that some Parisians find it cheesy (she was once advised to reserve her beloved leopard print for trips to the South), she points out that Parisian brands like Jacquemus have built all their iconography on archetypes of the Riviera style. Like most things in Paris, it’s a dichotomous, love-hate relationship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/cannes-film-festival-riviera-style The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos