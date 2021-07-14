All the looks of Saint Laurent Menswear Spring / Summer 2022





Anthony Vaccarello launched the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection. The show, which took place on the island of Isola Della Certosa in Venice, Italy, is a celebration of nature and creativity. Vaccarello commissioned artist Doug Aitken to perform the installation Green Lens which provided the backdrop for the show. The large-scale faceted installation of large mirrors and various forms of plant life is a gateway between us and the environment in a world where nature is empowered, creativity is defended and our pst weight flies away and encourages us to be inspiring. “Green Lens is a living work of art. It is at the same time a work of art, an installation and a stage. It is like a lighthouse, towards which one can travel and have a very personal experience, while transmitting light, ideas and questions. A focal point that allows us all to share our ideas and visions for the post-Covid future … a celebration and investigation into the future, ”Aitken said in a statement. Vaccarello’s inspiration for Saint Laurent’s latest collection was the collaboration of fashion and art. “Saint Laurent’s cult iconography has always combined creative disciplines through art and fashion. Through these collaborations, I want to merge artistic visions from different fields into a unique work of art, ”Vaccarello said in a statement. The collection prides itself on a ’70s aesthetic that is Saint Laurent’s signature. Composed of ruffled collars, puffed shirts unbuttoned to the bottom (all by the way) and delicate bow ties, the looks play out in a Victorian Gothic style ready for rock ‘n’ roll. Elsewhere, Vaccarello delves into fabrics that evoke an image of Venetian decor: rich velvet, jacquards, and delicate lace adhering to a palette of jewel tones like royal purple and goldenrod. Although the city of Venice is over 1,200 years old, Vaccarello views the primitive city through a modern lens in his most recent collection. Discover all the looks from Anthony Vaccarello’s spring / summer 2022 collection for Saint Laurent below.

