Podcast host and fashion designer accused of anti-Semitism for rampaging against Jews, calling guest “American Jewish princess”





Podcast host and womenswear designer Recho Omondi has been criticized for making offensive comments about Jews during a recent episode of her podcast. The Anti-Defamation League mentionned Tuesday that Omondi should apologize for using his podcast, “The Cutting Room Floor”, to “perpetuate anti-Semitic tropes on American Jews.” He added: “The lack of excuses and the silent erasure of problematic content is troubling. We call on Omondi to apologize for the harm done by his words. “ In the hour-long episode aired on July 7, Omondi welcomed guest Leandra Medine Cohen, the Jewish founder of the now-defunct fashion site. Repellent Man. Cohen had resigned from his managerial position and shut down the website in June 2020, after suffering backlash for firing a black employee ahead of the racial justice protests that year. Near the start of Thursday’s podcast episode, Omondi, who is black, falsely accused Jews of contributing to racism in the United States since its founding,JTA reported. She said: This country was founded by racist white men and for the purposes of this episode it is important to note that many of these white men, slave owners, etc., were also Jews and also considered black people to be less than human. Omondi’s interview with Medine Cohen began soon after, in which the Jewish fashionista spoke of feeling as though she had been raised in poverty and “on the verge of becoming homeless” in the city. ‘Upper East Side of Manhattan, and only realizing around the age of 30 that she had actually lived a wealthy and privileged life. During the last few minutes of the episode, Medine Cohen started talking about anti-Semitism, but the interview abruptly ended and Omondi shared his own thoughts on Medine Cohen. I couldn’t stand another white-assimilated American Jewish princess who is extremely privileged but thinks she is oppressed, Omondi reportedly said, according to JTA. At the end of the day you’re going to get your nose and keratin treatments done and your last name changed from Ralph Lifshitz to Ralph Lauren and you’ll be fine. As of Wednesday, those comments no longer appeared in a version of the episode available on Apple’s main podcast app. The fashion website The cup confirmed that Omondi removed the anti-Semitic remarks from the episode and wrote on Instagram: I want to acknowledge that I understand that Leandra does not represent ALL Jews or the wider culture whatsoever. If I see petty hatred for the sake of hating Jews on this topic, you didn’t listen to the episode or you are completely missing the point. And you will be BLOCKED. BLOCKED. BLOCKED. Omondi added in a separate Instagram post, “I want to be clear that it’s not my intention to stir up hatred or trolling this episode [sic]. However, I welcome critical and constructive thoughts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2021/07/14/podcast-host-and-fashion-designer-accused-of-antisemitism-for-rant-against-jews-calling-guest-jewish-american-princess/

