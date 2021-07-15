Fashion
British and Irish Lions 2021: Lessons from the test dress rehearsal against South Africa A
The British and Irish Lions may have suffered their first loss of the 2021 tour, but head coach Warren Gatland said his players were in a “bullish” mood.
The New Zealander says his team are “confident that we can handle whatever they throw at us in the future.”
But is this a false confidence? Or can the Lions really hope for defeat? Here’s a look at what we learned from the dress rehearsal for the test.
South Africa remains world champion
Much has been said that South Africa has played only one test – against Georgia on July 2 – since winning the World Cup in November 2019.
There were also questions about how the team would cope after more than 20 positive Covid-19 cases in the camp, with Captain Siya Kolisi still isolates, and the whole team who recently spent six days confined to their hotel rooms.
But the so-called A-team – which included seven of the teams that started the World Cup final – was exactly as any Springbok team should be.
South Africa smothered the Lions with their physique, encumbering visitors with a fierce defense.
It took the brute force of Wyn Jones to get the Lions on their only try – and the prop received a shoulder kick in the process.
Lions captain Conor Murray felt they had finally risen to the challenge, saying: “We knew what kind of defense the Boks were going to bring tonight.
“It’s one thing to say it, but it’s different to deal with it in real situations. We learned running tonight and we corrected it there.”
Watson and Curry neck and neck in the Test race
There is only one warm-up game left before the first test on July 24 and Tom Curry took the opportunity to win the Seven’s jersey.
He faces stiff competition from Scotsman Hamish Watson, who impressed in the opening matches.
Curry had 11 tackles against South Africa A, a team record, as well as eight runs and a turnover, leaving Gatland in a sticky position.
“Tom Curry has been terrific tonight, but there is no doubt that Hamish Watson had a great tour as well,” said the head coach.
“This is going to be a tough selection call.”
Gatland went on to say that there would be “a lot” of tough selection decisions, qualifying the bottom three and top spot as particularly competitive areas.
He added that even Returning Captain Alun Wyn Jones’ the place in the starting XV was not a formality, a point underlined by the warlike performance of Maro Itoje in the second row.
Don’t kick Kolbe
It’s a lesson many have already learned, but Elliot Daly momentarily forgot.
The England full-back, who has impressed so far in the center of the tour, kicked Cheslin Kolbe and the World Cup star happily took advantage of it.
The wing slipped through the tightest gaps between Chris Harris and Louis Rees-Zammit and sent the ball to captain Lukhanyo Am for a try.
Gatland said “on second thought” that he would have preferred a box-kick, adding: “There are a few points that we need to revisit in terms of inaccuracy.”
Rugby director Rassie Erasmus has said South Africa will play another warm-up game against the Bulls on Saturday. Hopefully the provincial team learns from the Lions’ mistakes.
The Lions bench brings warmth
Although South Africa A had a terrific starting lineup, the Lions had the upper hand on the bench where Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola and Zander Fagerson formed a front row that would shake most test teams.
Gatland started using his replacement forwards after halftime, and while they couldn’t close the gap, the Lions were able to keep the Springboks scoreless for the second 40.
“In the game right now it’s extremely important that guys come off the bench and make a difference,” said Gatland.
“Players who can step off the bench and give you energy, experience and the ability to change a game.”
Gatland won’t be a water boy
With the isolation of Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber, Erasmus took over the water boy-dressed team on the sideline.
It was an approach Gatland described as “a bit interesting”, before asserting that he would not join Erasmus in the thick of the action.
“You won’t see me doing this,” he said.
“Different shots for different people. It’s a little strange that the South African rugby manager is also a waterboy.”
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/57844708
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]