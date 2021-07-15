Fashion
The best dress pants for men ranked from cheapest to most expensive
If your wardrobe doesn’t have a great pair of men’s dress pants, it’s just fundamentally incomplete. No matter how rare formal occasions are, just about all men are expected to attend a wedding or funeral every two years. When the time comes, you better have something ready to go.
Now, you might be concerned that men’s dress pants aren’t versatile or they’re too expensive. It couldn’t be further from the truth.
Although dress pants are designed to pair well with buttons and blazers, many associate just as easily with T-shirts and sneakers. Modern dress pants also have modern features like stretch fabrics and fitted cuts to make you feel as good as you look.
Moreover, if modern society has done one thing, it is to democratize fashion. You no longer need $ 200 to buy a nice pair of dress pants. That’s why we’ve ranked eight great pairs of men’s dress pants from cheapest to most expensive. Some are more formal, some a little more casual, but they’re all dress pants and they would look great in any office or on pretty much any special occasion.
1. H&M slim pants
When looking for inexpensive essentials, especially novelty essentials, H&M cannot be passed. The H&M Slim Fit Slacks Trousers take classic men’s dress pants and bring them a bit into the future with a great fit, slim fit and a bit of spandex. They come in a variety of colors and will be perfect for any formal occasion. No one will be able to tell how affordable your pants were.
2. Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Dress Pants
For the perfect men’s dress pants for any office, boardroom, or courtroom, you can’t go wrong with the Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Dress Pants.
With a tapered leg and slim silhouette, these pants are flattering and will go perfectly with any button down shirt and blazer. Plus, they’re wrinkle-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about having them dry-cleaned every two weeks.
Buy: Calvin Klein Slim Fit Men’s Sweatpants $ 43.61
3. Uniqlo pants for men, two-way stretch, ankle length
There’s nothing in a man’s closet that can’t be replaced with something from Uniqlo, including men’s dress pants.
The Uniqlo Mens Smart Stretch 2-Way Stretch Ankle-Length Pant has the dress pant look you need with the casual pant comfort you want. With a subtle flat front, slim fit and wool-like appearance, these pants will easily blend with much more expensive pants in any office environment. But they also offer vertical stretch, making it much easier to move the knees, an elastic waistband for optimal comfort and fit, and they’re wrinkle-resistant and machine washable. We can’t think of anything more practical in men’s dress pants than all of this.
Buy:
Uniqlo Mens Smart 2-Way Stretch Ankle Length
$ 39.90
4. Alpha Dockers Pants
Dockers is a manufacturer of classic men’s dress pants and you can never go wrong with their pants. Dockers Alpha pants are about as good as dress pants for their price. A slim fit and straight leg opening are flattering and formal, and the four-way stretch wrinkle-resistant fabric, a combination of polyester, viscose and elastane, ensure these pants are comfortable and extremely wearable.
Buy:
Dockers Alpha Pants
$ 73.99
5. Express Slim Performance easy-care stretch cotton dress pants
Express specializes in formal wear for men that look like expensive clothes without costing half the price. When it comes to men’s dress pants, the Express Slim Performance easy-care stretch cotton dress pants will be perfect for any formal occasion. They are fitted with a straight leg, made from quick-drying stretch fabric and machine washable. There aren’t many black tie-up pants that can boast of that. Choose them in multiple colors to make sure you always have a pair of eye-catching dress pants for the nicest occasions.
Buy:
Express Slim Performance Stretch Easy-care cotton
$ 80.00
6. J. Crew 484 Men’s Tech Slim Fit Pant
The best dress pants are those that can easily switch between casual and formal environments. The J. Crew 484 Slim-fit Tech Pants for Men are these dress pants. Slip on these stretchy performance pants with a t-shirt for a refined casual look and slip on a blazer for dinner. No matter what you get up on that day, you can take those pants off and be covered.
Read more: Best khaki pants
Buy:
J. Crew 484 Men’s Tech Slim Fit Trousers
$ 89.50
7. Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Dress Pants
These Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretchy Dress Pants are the classic definition of men’s dress pants, with just modern features. They’re well-cut, with a slim fit and slightly tapered below the knee, offer a bit of stretch and breathability for comfortable maneuvering, and are also machine washable. If you bought these mens dress pants in navy blue, black and gray, you would never need another pair of dress pants.
Read more: Best summer pants
Buy:
Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Dress Pant
$ 99.50
8. Mr. P Gray slim fit combed wool trousers
Wool trousers were now passing to the rightful territory. This means better overall quality but higher prices too. The Mr. P Gray slim fit combed wool trousers are definitely high end dress pants, which would make sense for the Mr. Porters house brand.
These trousers have a refined fitted cut in combed wool, a stronger, finer, smoother and more resistant wool. The end result is pants that will last a lifetime and never go out of style. Gray pants are the most versatile but black and navy are just as essential and of just as high quality.
Buy:
Mr. P gray combed wool slim pants
$ 225.00
