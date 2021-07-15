Fashion
The best maxi dress deal that's happening right now
If you think it’s too late to shop for summer clothes, we were here to prove you wrong! We know it may seem a bit late in the season to pick upNew clothes, but when you buy them on sale it’s totally fair game. That’s why the timing couldn’t be better for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!
There are so many deals to be had right now, and they include some irresistible summer dresses. When you find a dress as beautiful as this maxi Julia Jordan, how can we not want to order it as soon as possible? Plus, when styled properly, it will surely be a hit again as fall approaches!
Let’s make one thing clear: this chiffon dress is absolutely breathtaking. We love the look of the subdued mustard yellow hue under the brighter floral design, and the layers of chiffon can make anyone feel like a summer goddess. Although the design is fluid, it still hugs you at the waist with a matching fabric belt. The result? A truly flattering silhouette! Meanwhile, the open back neckline is the icing on the cake of this ultra-chic-looking dress.
As we noted, the colors of this dress will allow it to look great in the fall. For now, we suggest teaming it with strappy heels or sandals, but it will look just as stylish with ankle boots and your favorite leather jacket layered on top. Apple picking, do you like it?
When shopping for dresses, it’s best to avoid overly trendy pieces. You want to be able to return to your wardrobe year after year and still feel that a dress is relevant. Think of it as an investment in fashion at an incredible price, this is what the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is after all. Your size might be missing, so act fast if you want to this dress to become a permanent part of your wardrobe!
