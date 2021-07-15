11 best ‘Shark Tank’ products in 2021 and where to get them

Some of the biggest companies in the fashion, tech, and housewares industry got their start and seed funding on ABCs Shark Tank, in which business owners pitch their business ideas to investors hoping to be funded. (In return, they give up their company’s capital and sometimes also pay royalties.) Others, like LARQ and Bala, were already relatively successful before their television debuts, but appearances on the show have helped their businesses take their businesses to the next level. In its 12 seasons (its last debut in October 2020), a few Shark Tank success stories, most notably Ring, did not actually leave the series with a deal, but nonetheless became profitable household names on their own.

Many innovative products have appeared on Shark Tank over the years, some of which have fixed previously troublesome issues and others that have taken existing concepts and upgraded them. Whether you’re a Shark Tank fan or just want to invest in the latest technology, we’ve rounded up some of these popular Shark Tank products based on our previous coverage and their post-show success, ranging from the Stasher Eco Storage Bag at the Internet famous Squatty Potty.

Related

Popular “Shark Tank” products

Justin Wang, founder of self-cleaning water bottle brand LARQ, appeared in Season 12 of Shark Tank in April and received $ 1 million for just 4% stake in his company from sharks Lori Greiner and Kevin OLeary. He first asked for $ 500,000 for a 1 percent stake, the highest valuation in the history of the show.

Prior to appearing on Shark Tank, the Wangs company was very successful: In its third year of operation, the CEO said the company had a turnover of $ 14 million. What sets the $ 95 water bottle apart is the fact that it is equipped with UV-C LED lights that can kill up to 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, according to the brand. It self-cleans every two hours and is designed to keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

Blueland The Essentials Clean

One of the best companies in green cleaning products, Blueland appeared on Shark Tank in 2019, where co-founders Sarah Paiji Yoo and Syed Naqvi requested 270,000 for a 2% stake in the company. They eventually made a deal with Mr. Wonderful, aka Kevin OLeary, for a 3% stake in the company, in exchange for $ 270,000 plus royalties until he got his money back.

One of the most popular offerings from Bluelands is its Clean Essentials Kit. This set contains four reusable bottles that can be refilled with eco-friendly hand soap tablets, multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner, and glass and mirror cleaner. Other popular sets include The Everyday Clean, which contains dishwasher tablets and dish soap, and The Clean Suite, which contains unscented laundry detergent tablets.

In 2020, Bala co-founders Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz requested $ 400,000 in exchange for a 10 percent stake in their business. Every shark was interested in investing, but the founders decided to go with tennis star Maria Sharapova and Mark Cuban, who accepted $ 900,000 in exchange for 30% of the company.

Since Shark Tank, Bala has expanded its offering to include bars, beams and more, but bracelets remain one of the most popular products. Business writer Zoe Malin even called them the best wrist weights [Ive] never worn. They are available in many colors and patterns and you can choose from 1 pound or 2 pound options.

Kat Nouri, Founder of Stasher, The Reusable Freezable Bag A Shopping Writer Has An Entire Kitchen Drawer Dedicated To Left Shark Tank With A Deal With Mark Cuban, Who Invested $ 400,000 in the business in exchange for 15 percent equity.

The company manufactures silicone storage bags designed to replace Ziploc bags and reduce plastic waste. In addition to being reusable, they are also microwave, dishwasher and oven safe. The 15-ounce sandwich bag is a popular choice, but it also comes in several other sizes, ranging from a 4 oz snack bag has a half gallon storage bag.

In 2013, Ring founder Jamie Siminoff introduced his concept of a Wi-Fi enabled doorbell, then called Doorbot on Shark Tank. Only Kevin OLeary was interested in the concept, but Siminoff was not interested in his offer and ultimately left the series without a deal.

But his business is far from a failure. In 2018, Amazon bought Ring for over $ 1 billion, and the company has since expanded to offer security cameras, solar panels and more. The Ring Pro 2, an updated version of the original Ring Pro, is both a video camera and a doorbell and offers better motion detection features as well as higher quality video, according to the brand. With the Ring Protect Plan, you can save all captured videos on your Ring and store up to 60 days of footage.

PhoneSoap 3

In 2015, cousins ​​Wes Barnes and Dan LaPorte, co-founders of PhoneSoap, went on Shark Tank in search of $ 300,000 in exchange for 7.5% of their phone sanitizing business. They left with a deal with QVC Queen Lori Greiner, who offered them $ 300,000 in exchange for 10 percent. With the help of Greiners, the company has achieved over $ 150 million in sales from the show.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the PhoneSoap 3 has become particularly popular (over the past year it has even been sold out several times). It has both USB-A and USB-C cables to charge your phone, and it uses UV-C light to kill 99.99% of germs, according to the brand. Experts we spoke to previously noted that UV-C light is the only type in the UV spectrum that can effectively kill germs.

Rocketbook, which sells erasable notebooks that can send notes to cloud destinations, appeared on Shark Tank in 2017, but founders Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay failed to secure an investment. In 2020, however, the company was acquired by BIC for $ 40 million after reporting $ 32 million in sales that year.

In our guide to back-to-school supplies, Shopping writer (and former teacher) Rebecca Rodriguez highlighted the Rocket reusable notebook, noting that it is compatible with any Pilot Frixion Pen and can be cleaned with a damp cloth or in the microwave. You can use several services including Google Drive, Dropbox, and the Rocketbook app to download your handwritten notes to your computer or smartphone.

Bombas Men’s Running Socks

In 2014, Bombas co-founders David Heath and Randy Goldberg got a deal with FUBU founder Daymond John for $ 200,000 in exchange for a 17.5% stake in the company, which is an e-commerce business focused on socks and clothing. (According to the New York Times, the terms of the deal changed a bit after the show, but John remained an investor.) Within two months of the Shark Tank episode, Heath and Goldberg told CNBC that Bombas had a turnover of $ 1.2 million. By 2020, they exceeded $ 100 million In income.

Bombas was founded to help provide clothing items to homeless shelters and, according to the brand, has donated more than 40 million clothing and counting items. Although it sells t-shirts, underwear and other clothing, its most popular offering is its socks, which come in countless colors, patterns and styles for men, women and children.

The Squatty Potty was featured in Season 6 of Shark Tank in 2014. The Edwards family, who created the device to help people relax their colon and shake things up, Made a deal with Lori Greiner for $ 350,000 in exchange for a 10 percent stake in the company. By the end of 2017, the company had reached $ 33 million in sales, according to CNBC do it.

Designed to elevate your knees above your hips and put your colon in the perfect poop position, the Squatty Potty helps fight constipation and other bowel issues. According to WebMD, X-ray studies have shown that there is less strain on the body while squatting and while you don’t need a Squatty Potty to squat, it can definitely help.

Aaron Krause, founder of Scrub Daddy, appeared on Shark Tank in 2012. After declining an offer from Kevin OLeary, Krause accepted one from Lori Greiner for $ 200,000 in exchange for 20 percent of the company.

The smiley kitchen accessory is marketed as an anti-scratch sponge that can change its texture depending on the water temperature. Depending on the brand, it can handle everything from pots and pans to your car, and it doesn’t even require soap.

Kismet Waves Butter Shirt

Danh Tran, founder of clothing company Buttercloth, joined Shark Tank in 2018 in search of $ 250,000 for a 10 percent stake in his company. The company, which uses a special cotton blend to create shirts that are as comfortable as they are fashionable, sparked interest from Robert Herjavec, who gave Tran the $ 250,000 for 25% of the equity. Speaking to CNBC, Tran said the company made $ 500,000 in sales in the first two weeks after launching its episode Shark Tank, effectively doubling its lifetime sales at the time.

In our guide to the best non-tucked men’s button-down shirts, Shopping writer Jonathan Bender noted that the brand is soft and light. This specific style comes in several colors and patterns and you can choose between a regular fit or a slim fit. It’s also infused with a patented Icy Cotton fabric to keep you cooler during the warmer months.

Related

Learn about the latest buying guides and recommendations from NBC News and download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.