Model Winnie Harlow explains what it takes to get her fashion attention





(Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV) Heidi Klum used her unmistakable charm to coerce fellow model Winnie Harlow to join the jury for Amazon’s latest show, do the cut. Of course, there was no denial of the models’ request. I can’t say no to Heidi, the beauty of Canadian origin is exclusively about ESSENCE. I was very honored to be invited by Heidi to work with her and Jeremy [Scott]. The goal of the show? To find a talented designer who is ready to take their business to the next level and become a global brand sensation. That being said, Harlow, who has worked with some of the world’s biggest fashion houses, had high expectations from the designers while filming. I expected them to show us passion in their own way, Harlow admits. When the looks hit the runway I expected to know exactly who did it because they really put themselves into their designs. The winner of the series will receive $ 1 million to invest in their business, the opportunity to sell a collection in the Amazon Fashions store, and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. To do this, the designer must gain the approval of Harlows. And according to the fashion icon, it takes a lot more than a pretty design to catch her eye. Color and fit are important to me, she reveals. The fit has to be right. Everything could be perfect, but if the adjustment is off, it throws the whole room. While chatting with the model, we discussed how the fashion industry is evolving and becoming more inclusive when it comes to race, height, weight, and other varieties of individuality. The established model appreciates the new abundance of diversity. Right before I got into the fashion industry, there wasn’t even really a place for me and I kind of had to make my own place, she explains. I am truly honored to be a part of this change. She adds, I think the fashion industry has taken so many leaps and bounds. It’s really important to recognize progression because so many times we’re too busy looking for the next thing like, And after? and How are you going to do more? Let’s forget to appreciate that we are moving forward. To get from point A to point B, you’re going to be somewhere in the middle at some point, she tells us before concluding. I really enjoy the progression and I am very honored to be a part of this movement. We were excited to see what Harlow brings to season two of Make the cut, which you can stream on Amazon Video starting July 16.

