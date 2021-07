The Lordes cutout yellow dress marked her return to street style

In June, Lorde released her first song Solar Power after a four-year hiatus from audiences and fans were thrilled. The singer announced that later in August a full album of the same name will be released, and with that, Lordes has returned to Hollywood. She is slowly returning to the game with press appearances and all eyes are on her mode of re-emergence. For one of her early events, Lorde wore a cutout yellow dress while attending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The minidress was a shiny lemon hue and featured two alluring cutouts in the middle. For Lorde fans, you’ll immediately remember that the color of her talk show dress channeled the same light energy as the Collina Strada top and skirt set from her Solar Power music video. The color is significant on both occasions because her album is dedicated to nature and her passion for the fight against climate change. (Yellow is often associated with warmth, sun, happiness, and positivity.) So it makes sense that Lorde has used the cheery shade for her clothes and hopefully will continue to do so. For the late-night look, the star styled her trendy gown with rainbow-colored heels and a slew of jewelry from beloved millennial brand Mejuri. The pieces she wore included the Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace, Crescent Dme Ring, and Croissant Dme Creoles. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images Although it’s only been a few months since Lordes got dressed again for press events, her style is already hitting all the right trends. On the one hand, yellow was named the Pantones 2021 Color of the Year (and it was all over the fall / winter 2021 runways) while the cutouts are another standout detail that the fashion industry loves. For those who love the music, energy and style of Lordes, it will be easy to recreate her latest outfit. Although it’s not entirely clear where you can buy the singers exact die-cut number (fans, do your thing!), there are close alternatives in the market for shopping. Check out the TZR options found below and add a yellow mini dress to your summer outfit rotation. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

