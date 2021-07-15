Fall Fashion Tips for Trans Women in Transition: Fall / Winter 2021

Scroll down to see more images

As the fall weather is (almost) upon us, we are starting to refocus and change our wardrobe for the cooler times to come. Fashion trends today come and go as fast as summer, and it can be hard to know what to wear, especially if you’re transgender and starting a physical transition. And as a transgender woman who can’t get enough of fashion herself, I’m here with some fall fashion tips for trans women in transition.

Of course, becoming so confident with fashion and refining my personal style didn’t happen overnight. In the fall of 2009, I started the transition when my mom kindly offered me her clothes to wear. She and I have very different body types; she’s shorter with a nice hourglass figure, while I’m a bit taller and leaner. Her clothes on my body made me look androgynous, which was a great first step for me because I lived in a cookie-cutter city where no one yet knew what transgender meant. At first, I wore his jeans (which were loose on me) and long-sleeved shirts and cardigans (most of which were too tight, too small at the armholes, or didn’t flatter my undeveloped chest.)

As my hair grew longer over the next seven months, we bought androgynous shoes, donned a simple necklace, and finally wore mascara. That spring I also started wearing a padded bra that I picked up from a high school fashion show I walked in. In May, I felt validated and seen for the first time by my classmates when I wore a dress to the ball and became the first openly transgender girl to be elected prom queen.

In this first year of my transition there was so much going on for me socially, emotionally, mentally and physically. I had started taking hormone blockers this winter and the following year I started taking estrogen. I learned a lot about my body and how hormones can affect your daily life. I was excited about the changes that were happening, but finding clothes that matched what I was feeling inside was becoming uncomfortable and difficult.

I already hated dressing a body that I didn’t identify with, and now I had to dress one that also I had hot flashes, acne on my chest and back, easily oily hair, and oily skin. Eventually these side effects abated, but during the first few years of transition it negatively impacted my self-confidence and overall well-being.

My friends made me feel better by giving me their old clothes and shoes, but none of these pieces reflected my clean personal style. Looking back, I was fortunate to have my mom there to help with my hair. And now, having learned the importance of developing your own unique sartorial identity, I’m paying it forward by helping you navigate your own transition as well.

Here, my top fall fashion tips for those making the transition, plus tons of street style inspiration.

Outfits can be as androgynous, masculine or feminine as you want

You don’t have to fully subscribe to either end of the spectrum. Your body, your choice! When it comes to style, IIt’s all about the choice of colors, accessories and how you feel about the interior. You dress according to your style and not necessarily a gender norm.

Plus, I know not everyone can be home or school or both, so starting with simple outfits can be a good way to make this process easier. It is important to note that not all transgender people have genital dysphoria; but if you do and prefer to cover your bottom half, go for it. Again, you don’t have to subscribe to the idea of ​​dressing someone other than your own.

And in fall, perhaps the best season in fashion, there will always be some classic staples you can’t go wrong with that will make you look stylish no matter what you think of this. sensitive area. Think: trench coats, tailored pants or a pair of Chelsea boots.

When in doubt, a long top over leggings is a great outfit

This combination of outfits is a great choice for the coming fall and winter months, especially if you are on hormone therapy. Through this process, your skin will change, becoming easily irritated, oily and sweaty. I’ve been through this myself and found that wearing looser, longer tops helps my skin breathe while covering my down.

And as the weather starts to get cooler, leggings with long shirts look great under a super comfortable and stylish chunky sweater! And if you get hot during the day (which is inevitable with hormone therapy), just take the sweater off and swing the long sleeves until you feel cold again. Layered outfits are a must-have for fall and winter.

In a related vein, fitted flannels are also great for fall, but wearing a flannel a size or two taller is chic while also addressing issues of sensitive skin and below-the-waist coverage. Again, if you’re warm, you can tie the flannel around your waist (don’t forget to wear a T-shirt underneath!). I actually love to wear my flannel around my waist as an accessory, it adds an edge to my look.

Another outfit formula that I love is the classic t-shirt, jeans and a jacket thrown over your shoulders. According to my (incredibly stylish) mom, Judy Blank, t-shirts with personality are the movement. T-shirts don’t have to be plain, she says. They are a great way to introduce yourself to the world. Graphic t-shirts with a cool quote, beautiful design or prints and patterns are essential for expressing yourself. It’s cool when you run into someone and relate to something on their shirt. What an awesome conversation starter! Don’t be afraid to take risks with fashion!

Plus, you can never go wrong with a black and white outfit. Black jeans and a white top are my favorite fall looks. A crisp white top and dark wash jeans are another staple that will never go out of style.

Maxi dresses are a fashion staple (and effortless!)

If you are ready to wear dresses, there are some great fall maxi dresses that are very trendy right now. Pair these maxi dresses with boots, a sweater or a jacket and you have an effortlessly cute look that can be dressed up or down.

Have fun with stylish pants in different textures and silhouettes

Pants in a variety of washes and colors are a great way to have fun with fashion. For fall, I highly suggest dark wash, black, dark green, and brown jeans. Corduroy and corduroy pants are also very trendy right now, so I suggest you get a pair of these to enhance your everyday look.

That said, don’t shy away from fun silhouettes like baggy or wide denim. Of course, leggings will save your life, they are stretchy, comfortable and can look totally stylish when paired with the right long sleeve shirt, sweater or flannel.

Fall colors are always flattering

Earth tones will never go out of style. Think brown and beige, chestnut, evergreen, marigold, muted blue, and scorched sienna. Of course, black is still great for fall and winter. Plus, darker colors are usually much more flattering when you’re not 100% happy with your body condition.

And don’t forget the textures either! Satin jackets, relaxed denim jackets, and bold faux leather jackets all give off a different vibe. Have fun with them!

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize

With fashion, it’s all in the details. A simple necklace, bracelet or ring can really complete an outfit. A pair of sunglasses too. Pro tip: fit is key! Make sure you choose the one that suits your face shape, and not just because it’s stylish or trendy right now.

Scarves are also a must. Not only are they a fashion statement that has stood the test of time, but if you’re an experienced trans woman who doesn’t like her Adams apple or wants to hide it, this is perfect for the hide and it keeps you warm!

Now that you have an idea of ​​what to wear, I invite you to look for clothes that will make you feel your best! Remember: this transition period is for YOU. It is important to know that no two transitions are the same, so go at your own pace. Give yourself time to find your personal style, it’s not necessary right away! What matters most is that you are comfortable and safe. If you can stay true to these two things, you will be well on your way to becoming your most authentic and beautiful self. Good shopping!

A version of this article was already published in October 2019.