A guide to wedding dress codes and 8 outfit ideas that will work for the big day

Have you started to hear the wedding bells again? Because we certainly have. Now that they have received the green light, the couples who patiently waited for the last year are taking the opportunity to go and mate. And if someone you know is planning their upcoming nuptials, you’ve probably checked your mailbox, happy to get your invitation and RSVP to attend their big day.

Chances are, whatever invitation you receive during this crazy wedding season, a dress code will also be included. And even if you know you can’t wear your favorite tracksuit or leggings (we hope!), Figuring out what that dress code means and what you can wear for each one can leave you clueless.

We spoke to wedding planner Stephanie Cove to get some insight into what we should and shouldn’t wear for the following dress codes you’ll likely come across:

If your invitation calls for a white tie, you will have a night of romantic elegance. Why? Because the white tie is the most formal wedding dress code there is. The white tie outfit has been around for a long time, says Cove, Los Angeles-based event producer and owner of Stephanie Cove & Co. While people still appreciate and embrace formality, we see couples doing it in a more fashionable way. modern, fresh and fun! The white tie is technically the most formal dress code – and is generally interpreted as a real ball gown for women. In terms of formality, think of it as a red carpet affair and opt for a floor-length evening gown suitable for the Met Gala.

Have the look: One-shoulder handkerchief dress Marchesa Notte

After the white tie, black tie weddings are also extremely formal. Typically, a wedding with a black tie takes place in the evening, and while guests are likely to wear a floor-length gown, you can also get away with a less traditional figure, like a chic pantsuit. For women, a floor-length gown or gown is how Black Tie is traditionally interpreted, suggests Cove. From there, I think it’s important to let yourself be guided by the destination. For a winter city wedding, velvet comes to mind, and for a formal beach occasion, you can never go wrong with silk, lace and flowers.

Have the look: Long dress Thérèse BHLDN

Formal dress codes suggest mirroring that of a wedding with a black tie while still giving you the choice of playing it up or down. If you want to participate in the black tie option, go for a dress that turns heads. However, if you want to go the casual route, you can slip into a fancy midi dress or stand out with a trendy pantsuit. I would stick with a maxi dress, but it doesn’t have to be as formal as with a black tie or a white tie. A dressy pantsuit is also an appropriate and classy way for women to interpret this dress code, just avoid showing up in a short mini dress.

Have the look: Norma Kamali Diane Dress

If the bride and groom opted for a cocktail dress code, you can relax and have a more playful vibe with your cut, which is probably why this is one of the more popular options. Cocktail dress is a bit more casual and fun, says Cove. Women can opt for shorter dresses – cocktail or midi lengths or a seductive pantsuit. The formality of a wedding cocktail is right in the middle of the formal and semi-formal, so while you can substitute a ball gown for something a little more comfortable, you shouldn’t show up to either. celebration in summer dress. Instead, opt for a sophisticated yet elegant midi dress (or even a mini) mixed with a few fun elements or a flattering pantsuit in bright color.

Have the look: Elia mixed race jumpsuit

When it comes to semi-formal, it’s all in the name. Instead of going for a floor-length maxi dress that would make you overdressed, choose something that is raised and sleek, but always veers more on the casual side compared to other higher looks. We suggest you go with a mini or dressy pantsuit, keeping in mind that you should go for darker colors in the evening and lighter, brighter fabrics during the day. Semi-formal is your chance to play with bright colors, bold prints and flowing silhouettes, says Cove. And heels are fine, but if you are outdoors I would recommend wedge shoes or sandals to make your life easier. Note.

Have the look: Dress Allfos Isabelle

A casual dress code can make you feel like anything goes, but it doesn’t have to be. Casual tells me a sundress with nice wedges or cropped heels. So I would choose a cute summer dress that can be highlighted a bit with a pair of heeled sandals and simple but soft jewelry, advises Cove.

Have the look: Lulus ruffled midi dress

So you have been invited to a destination wedding and need to pack your bags and take out your passport. If you are heading to a tropical paradise, it will likely be hot and humid, so choosing something to wear that can help beat the heat is essential. Every wedding is a case by case, but cotton and linen beach dresses or two-piece sets will set you up for success (and good times in the sun). Cove’s suggestion is: I always have fun with these tropical and looser wedding outfits and today’s designers make it so easy. There are so many beautiful prints and flowers to choose from and anything goes if you’re comfortable enough to have fun and endure warmer temperatures. If it’s hot, less is probably more!

Have the look: Reformation Elmer linen dress

If the couple are having a wedding concept, they will ask you to dress in a way that compliments and adheres to the overall theme. These types of weddings either require their guests to wear one color, like an all-white or all-black wedding, or go in a more costumed direction, like an art deco-inspired Gatsby celebration. You don’t have to show up in a full suit (unless they’ve asked you to), but you should stick to the wedding theme with fun pieces that hint at the concept. Nothing is more fun than a theme! This is a great way to give your guests a little more flexibility in the way they dress and generally, the way a guest interprets the theme is just fine!

Have the look: Dress the people Leona dress

Wedding etiquette has evolved over the years, but there are still a few rules you need to follow in order to avoid making major fashion mistakes.

Wearing white

Even though wedding trends have constantly changed over the years, wearing white as a guest at a wedding is still very frowned upon. Avoid any embarrassment and stick to colors that don’t fit into the white, ivory, cream, or beige categories. Unless the invitation specified otherwise, you should select a fit in any other color, making sure not to upset the bride and helping to avoid awkward interactions.

Under-dress

A general rule of thumb for wedding fashion is to go dressier if you don’t know what to wear. This by no means means that you have to wear a ball gown at all costs, but choosing a dress that can be a little whimsical with the right heels or stylish accessories will always be the recipe for success.

A dress that looks like the bridesmaids

We’ve seen bridesmaid dresses evolve a bit over time, but there’s still a pretty standard look for more traditional wedding parties. Think: floor length, chiffon dresses in every color you can imagine. When choosing your outfit, avoid dresses that have this overall feel. Better yet, if you can figure out what color the bridesmaid dresses will be, be sure to avoid that particular shade and you’ll walk through the event without any fashion missteps.

Dress for the club

Yes, weddings tend to be a big party at the reception, but don’t make the mistake of removing the dress you wore at the club a few weeks ago. Avoid dresses that are too short or too low-cut. While you are supposed to be celebrating a wedding, you will be surrounded by children and family members. It’s best to keep things PG.

